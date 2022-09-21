BISBEE — Premier Alliances Inc. is pleased to announce it has received a $10,000 Discretionary Grant from the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona to support the construction of an accessible exercise loop.
The funding will supplement costs associated with the purchase and installation of accessible exercise equipment, the creation of new pathways and other aspects of the planned exercise loop on the Premier Alliances Campus.
Located in the San Jose District of Bisbee, the Premier Alliances Campus houses its administrative office, its Education/Conference Center, and the newly completed Founders Garden. The exercise loop will be incorporated into the existing infrastructure of the campus and garden, both of which were designed to adhere to standards for accessibility outlined by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Like the Founders Garden, the exercise loop will be open and available to the public at no cost during business hours once completed. The outdoor loop will feature wide accessible pathways, benches for rest and three pieces of accessible exercise equipment. The loop is designed to address the need for accessible, publicly available spaces in the San Jose District that can accommodate healing and wellness activities, specifically for those individuals with disabilities, including the aging members of the community.
The Legacy Foundation has supported numerous efforts by Premier Alliances over the years, providing more than $100,000 in funding since 2017 for projects like accessible playground equipment, the Founders Garden, and public awareness and safety during the COVID pandemic. Its ongoing support of our efforts to create inclusive, accessible spaces in Cochise County are appreciated.
Premier Alliances Inc., which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, is a Bisbee-based 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission of Improving the Lives of People with Disabilities. To learn more, visit www.premieralliances.org.
Submitted by Derek Jordan, Premier Alliances outreach coordinator