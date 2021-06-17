After a break from in-person programming last year because of COVID-19, pride events are returning to the streets of Bisbee this weekend with most events on Friday and Saturday.
According to Ramon Garcia, president of the Bisbee Pride organization, Bisbee Pride is one of the first big in-person pride events in Arizona since the pandemic shut festivals down.
“It’s just a different atmosphere,” Christina Lancaster said of Bisbee Pride.
Lancaster is best known as Justin Deeper-Love and is a drag king who has participated in multiple pageants and performed at Bisbee pride twice before. This year, Deeper-Love will perform on Bisbee Pride’s day stage on Saturday with Taylor Rene’ from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as the Gulch Nights Drag Show at 7 p.m.
“I don’t know how to describe it because again you’re not on a grassy field, you’re … walking through the historical streets of Bisbee,” Deeper-Love said. “There’s people from all over that come, not just Arizona.”
Garcia and Deeper-Love said Bisbee has a unique small town feel and has been voted “Best Small Town Pride” in the past, according to Garcia.
“Having worked with other prides in different parts of the country in the past, I can truly say this is a community effort,” Garcia said.
The event is sponsored and supported by many Bisbee businesses that benefit from an increase in customers during what is otherwise a slower season for Bisbee, Garcia said. He added it was hard last year to lose that economic boost for the pride organization, the businesses, and the participants in the festival.
“Especially during the pandemic, it was hard,” Deeper-Love said. “We were confined to just a stage ... there was no audience interaction that I myself or any drag performers were used to, because we thrive off the audience, too, their energy.”
Deeper-Love started doing drag performances in 2017 when he entered his first pageant, and since then has participated in the Mr. Pride Tucson pageant and came in first in the 2019 Tucson Pride fundraiser with his fundraising partner, Lucinda Holliday.
“I did not do it for accolades, I did it for my anxiety,” Deeper-Love said. “I have noticed a growth since I have started doing drag for myself, and even having a persona as Justin, it has helped me in my personal life as Christina as well.”
Deeper-Love said that performing on stage gives him an adrenaline rush, and the experience reminds him of improvising trombone solos in school because both are an outlet for creativity and energy.
This year, Deeper-Love said he is looking forward to pride events and pageants starting up again and getting back to performances with active audiences, beginning with Bisbee Pride. He is excited, because Bisbee Pride is different from other pride events in many ways.
“I think Bisbee offers a very unique flavor and degree of acceptance for all,” Garcia said. “We’ve always been very cognizant of making sure that our events and our performers represent our community.”
The event features a diverse range of performers in race, gender and performance style, with femme performers, drag queens and kings, and burlesque dancers included.
Garcia mentioned that every year they make sure to have events that are open to people younger than 21, as pride festivals often become more mature spaces. This year, the day stage cannot be outside as it usually is, but there will be family and teen events at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Friday and Saturday.
Additionally, Bisbee Pride is making its Saturday events free of charge, Garcia said, and asking for donations at the door.
“We get a lot of people that come into Bisbee Pride because it offers a degree of safety and anonymity from their own communities depending on their degree of being out and open about their gender and … their sexuality,” Garcia said.
Bisbee Pride is the largest pride event in Cochise County, Garcia said, so it was difficult and disappointing for many people when the event went virtual last year. The organization worked on a tight schedule with a few limitations to get it up and running again.
Garcia added that Bisbee Pride has been hoping to expand pride events to other communities in the county, starting with a sold-out event in Douglas on Friday night.
“(Pride) allows people to kind of come back together and celebrate in a safe and meaningful way to show that we’re still a community, we’re resilient, not just as an LGBTQ community but as Bisbee,” Garcia said. “This is a resilient, strong community that has bounced back historically for many things — you know, natural disasters and floods coming down the canyons in the past, economic downturns, the closing down of the mining operations. We’ve always been able to bounce back, and this is just another one of those examples.”