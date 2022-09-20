BISBEE — A group of Bisbee residents are on a mission to establish Bisbee as a Community Wildlife Habitat recognized by the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) Garden for Life.

The goal of the organizers of Project Wildlife: Bisbee is to entice 100 residents across Bisbee’s enclaves to create wildlife habitats with native plants in their backyards for birds and insects following the NWF guidelines. The project includes Upper Vista and Grassy parks and the Evergreen Cemetery, said Jane Gaffer, a member of the Bisbee Bloomers. The Bloomers will be helping with the city parks and next year their annual fundraiser will feature many certified gardens on the annual garden tour.

