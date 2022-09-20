BISBEE — A group of Bisbee residents are on a mission to establish Bisbee as a Community Wildlife Habitat recognized by the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) Garden for Life.
The goal of the organizers of Project Wildlife: Bisbee is to entice 100 residents across Bisbee’s enclaves to create wildlife habitats with native plants in their backyards for birds and insects following the NWF guidelines. The project includes Upper Vista and Grassy parks and the Evergreen Cemetery, said Jane Gaffer, a member of the Bisbee Bloomers. The Bloomers will be helping with the city parks and next year their annual fundraiser will feature many certified gardens on the annual garden tour.
Project Wildlife: Bisbee wants to encourage people to provide the best forage possible for wildlife in the city with native plants that have formed symbiotic relationships with native wildlife over thousands of year to offer the most sustainable habitat.
To interest the community in the project, Carmen Facon and Gaffer decided to open the conversation to the community in a presentation held at the Bisbee Senior Center Sept. 15.
The process is pretty simple and, thanks to Doug Danforth and his 50 years of experience in trying to grow things in Bisbee, those who participated were introduced to a host of native and adapted plants to make yards and gardens more enticing to wildlife.
Over the years, Danforth has tried numerous different flowering plants and berry producing shrubs and trees, so he tends to know what will work and what will not in the different climes of Bisbee’s three wards.
He is also a bug enthusiast and, currently, tiny bee flies with colorful wings of the Bombyliidae family have captured his attention. They are non–stinging, small, fuzzy pollinators that feed on nectar and resemble honeybees, but have a long, nonretractable proboscis. The flies lay eggs near the entrance of a ground bee nest or wasp nest so the larvae can feed off the eggs and larvae within it.
To attract winged wildlife, whether bug or bird, there must be an adequate supply of nectar, seed and berries for them. So, he provided a short list of what works in the desert climate.
Senna plants with their bright yellow flowers are a good source as are the Apache plumes with their dandelion–like delicate floating seeds and multicolored Lantana that spreads out in mounds. Rosemary and Texas sage bushes with their bright lavender flowers can bloom on and off throughout the growing season. Milkweed is a butterfly favorite, especially for the Monarch butterfly. And what garden is complete without zinnias?
The chocolate flower, which actually does smell like chocolate in the morning as was pointed out by Carolyn Harris, grows well in dry sandy loams, rocky limestone soils, mesas, plains, grasslands and roadsides across the Southwest.
Even the lowly “weed” fleabane can have a spot in the garden with its tall stalks of white blossoms that bloom from midsummer to early fall and look best in naturalized areas of yards or gardens.
Trumpet vines and honeysuckle are favorites for hummingbirds and orioles.
Those plants that seed are also a boon for birds, while also providing self–seeding for the next season.
The desert spoon produces a narrow, tall spike of small, creamy flowers that can grow to a height of 10 to 15 feet. It is native to elevations from 3,000 to 6,000 feet in southern Arizona. He finds bush tits are attracted to the flowers.
Who in Bisbee does not recognize Ocotillo, the tall, sharply spine stalks that grace the hillsides throughout the city? Turns out those red flowers attract some birds like the tiny verdin.
Willcox barberry trees are a provider throughout the growing season beginning with the spring flowers and late summer fruit.
While the right plants is a good start to a sustainable desert garden, more is needed to keep the pollinators and seedeaters returning. Shelter is an important asset for nesting birds. Trees and bushes provide the desired refuge and branches for meet and greets in the breeding season.
And, of course, a source of water, whether it be a birdbath, a tub of water or just a wet spot on the ground will bring in all sorts butterflies lining up to get a drink as well as other winged and four legged visitors who need a drink, like coatis.
Other insects like moths, mantises, walking sticks will also make a home in a yard with the right environment.
Gardens bring in the hummingbirds and many other bird species like warblers, grosbeaks, jays, western tanagers, sap suckers, cactus wrens, thrashers, white crowned sparrows and, as one lucky Old Bisbee gardener found, even a rare trogon.
Reptiles and amphibians may make a garden their hunting ground.
To be certified by NWF
The NWF says all you need are food, water, cover, places to raise young and sustainable practices, which means “maintain your yard or garden in natural ways to ensure soil, air, and water stay healthy and clean” without the use of chemicals.
To have a garden or yard certified as a Wildlife Habitat, just apply at the NWF and explain how your yard meets the criteria. There is a $20 application processing fee.
“Once certified, you can share your accomplishment and commitment to helping wildlife with your whole neighborhood by purchasing and posting an exclusive Certified Wildlife Habitat® sign,” states the website.