BISBEE — A number of bills sponsored by Republican members of the Arizona House and Senate include Senate Bill 1010, which stipulates schools and school boards cannot stop people protesting peacefully outside during meetings.
The bill and others were discussed briefly during the Bisbee Unified School District meeting Tuesday as Superintendent Tom Woody provided an overview of some of the bills pertaining to schools and board elections.
SB 1010, introduced by Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, who represents District 23 in eastern Maricopa County, seeks to prevent school officials from exercising the authority to remove peaceful protesters on school property or from the vicinity of a school district meeting after school hours.
The bill defines “peaceful protesting” as no threat to people, does not damage property and does not interfere with or disrupt activities occurring on school property or in the vicinity.
The bill also states a school district may not require a person or a group to apply, request a permit or secure any other form of authorization to engage in peaceful protesting on school property after school hours.
BUSD has not had protests at any of the three schools — Greenway Elementary, Lowell Junior High School or Bisbee High School — said board member Brian Ott.
Still, Woody has concerns as some protests can easily turn aggressive when emotions run high, as has been the case for school boards across the county in protests over teaching critical race theory.
Ott called it a “very negative bill.”
Also in the bill is a requirement for school board candidates to declare their political parties to run for office. Woody said school districts across the state are sending comments on the bill to the Senate.
HB 2029 introduced by Rep. Walter Blackman, D6, removes any enactment of COVID–19 vaccination mandates or of requiring proof of vaccination. It would apply to schools as well as businesses and would deny a loan, grant or any other disbursement of taxpayer monies to a business affiliation that requires a person to receive a vaccination or to possess evidence certifying vaccination or immunity status.
Announced Wednesday, Blackman added another bill — HB 2064. He stated: “The aggressive push for certain immunizations on students interferes with the role of parents to make health and safety decisions for their children. HB 2064 empowers families, not schools or politicians, to determine their best course of action.”
The bill would prevent schools from requiring children to receive immunizations against the human papillomavirus or against COVID–19 for school attendance.
HB 2008, as introduced by Reps. Quang Nguyen, D1, and Ben Toma, D22, prescribe a “minimum course of study that incorporates the academic standards adopted by the state board for the graduation of pupils from high school and sets competency requirements incorporating the academic standards in at least the areas of reading, writing, mathematics, science and social studies. The academic standards prescribed by the state board in social studies shall include personal finance, and American civics education and a comparative discussion of political ideologies, such as communism and totalitarianism, that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy that are essential to the founding principles of the United States.”
SB1011, introduced by Sen. Kelly Townsend, D16, would deny the use of taxpayer money for membership in the state school board association or a national school board association, which Woody said would be opposed. The state association provides a voice for districts and keeps school and school board policies and issues current.
The law firm Udall Shumway advised, “There has not been uniformity around the state about how COVID–19 protocols, including quarantine, have been implemented since the pandemic’s inception. Going forward, it is reasonable to assume that there will not be a ‘one size fits all’ approach to how school districts will handle the matter of quarantine for students who have been ‘in close contact’ with a COVID–19 positive individual.
“Guidance from the various county officials, number of COVID–19 cases in the locale, community sentiment, and political considerations will be relevant to the decision making process.
“Every week seems to bring new twists on the pandemic and related federal and state guidance and directives. We are doing our best to provide up to date information for clients and colleagues but encourage school district leaders to consult with legal counsel as often as deemed necessary when making policy or practice decisions during the pandemic.”
Math, reading skills lag
Last year’s remote learning may have skewed the actual progress of student learning in all three schools, according to reports by the schools’ principals, who surmised some students may have had help from parents or siblings or the internet.
At Greenway, principal Lindsay Vertrees said second quarter math scores dropped considerably for grades second through fifth grades. Last year’s second quarter benchmarks were met by 91% of the second-grade students compared with 63% this year. Third-graders dropped from 65% to 32%. Fifth-graders dropped from 27% to 11%.
English language arts last year for second-graders was 81% last year, but just 24% this quarter. Third-graders went from 48% last year to 41% this year.
Fourth-graders increased math benchmarks from 32% to 43% and the benchmarks for ELA went from 30% last year to 44% this year.
ELA for fifth-graders increased benchmarks slightly from 39% last year to 41% this year.
LJHS Principal Laura Miller did not provide data by grades, but said sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders made 60% or better on the benchmarks in the second quarter.
BHS principal Darin Giltner reported student benchmarks improved a bit since the first quarter, though 11th-graders dropped slightly.
Giltner said, “There was improvement for the ninth grade overall in both content areas and the 10th-graders did particularly well in ELA this quarter. We will continue to use the variety of tools and resources, both traditional and technology based, we have available to our students and teachers to continue to make gains in these areas. The 11th grade did have a slight dip in ELA and math, but overall, the trend is one of incremental improvement.”
Ott told fellow board members, “Math is our Achilles' heel.”
Loy added, “Nobody is happy with the math scores.”
Jennifer McBeth, director of instruction for the district, said, “With state testing just around the corner, we will continue to work with our students to make sure that they are ready to perform successfully on the ACT, ACT Aspire, AASA, AzSCI, and AzELLA assessments.”