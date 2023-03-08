BISBEE — When the city decided to take out bonds to pay down the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System debt last year, it created a problem as the $21 million from the bond sale caused the city to exceed its 2022 alternative expenditure limit.

As explained by City Attorney Joe Estes, the city’s Home Rule Option did not allow for the exemption of these types of long-term debt expenditures, even though such exemptions are allowed under the state Constitution.

