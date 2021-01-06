BISBEE — Two people — undocumented individuals from Mexico — were killed Tuesday night in the traffic roundabout in Bisbee after the vehicle they were riding in overturned and passengers were ejected.
Seconds before the crash, the black Ford pickup that the deceased were riding in, along with a Jeep Commander sport utility vehicle also filled with Mexican nationals, had been racing west on State Route 80 in an attempt to get away from Border Patrol agents, and subsequently Bisbee police, and possibly troopers from the Department of Public Safety.
The incident started in Douglas just after 8:30 p.m., when an off-duty Border Patrol agent spotted the Mexican nationals piling into the Jeep and the Ford truck, a Border Patrol spokesman said. The off-duty agent notified the Douglas Border Patrol Station about the vehicles heading west on SR80 and an on-duty agent attempted to stop them with lights and sirens activated.
When the drivers of the two vehicles did not stop, the Border Patrol agent notified Bisbee Police, the Department of Public Safety and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office for assistance, the Border Patrol spokesman said.
The Border Patrol agent lost sight of the vehicles, but did see another law enforcement agency's car get behind them and try to stop them to no avail.
"As agents continued north, they were informed a vehicle crash had had occurred involving the Ford truck," the Border Patrol spokesman said.
The Sheriff's Office, which was assisting at the crash scene with traffic control, reported on its Facebook page that two people had been killed after the Ford flipped over, landing on its side at the roundabout.
The Border Patrol spokesman said the driver of the Jeep took off after the Ford crashed, but was later stopped by other Border Patrol agents.
It's not clear how many undocumented people were in both vehicles.
The Sheriff's Office said the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested and charged with two counts of homicide because of the two fatalities. He was identified as William Brown, 26, of Mesa. Brown is being held at the Cochise County Jail.
Bisbee Police officials did not respond to repeated requests for comment on Wednesday or Thursday. A staff member at the police station said that neither Police Chief Albert Echave nor Deputy Chief Christopher Long were in the office Thursday morning. Long is the agency's public information officer.
The Herald/Review called Long on his cell phone Thursday morning, but there was no answer and the mailbox was full, so no message could be left. The newspaper also sent him an email that went unanswered.