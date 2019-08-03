Q & A with jesus Haro, Bisbee public works director

BISBEE — Jesus Haro, 40, Bisbee’s public works director, came to know the historic, mile–high city as a participant in the famous 1000 Great Stair Climb.
“I have visited Bisbee to run the Bisbee 1000 three times. I really enjoyed the city during my visits. I am a native of Arizona and from small town Arizona in the Eloy and Casa Grande area. I have family that lived here and felt confident that I could serve the City of Bisbee well, and that the City of Bisbee would be a place I enjoy being a part of.”
Since 2004, Haro has been in positions to provide him with the experience necessary to fulfill the job requirements. He earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Arizona State University and went on to Grand Canyon University to get a master’s degree in public administration with a focus on government and policy.
He began his career as a civil engineer with Casa Grande for the next three years. Then landed a traffic engineer position with Pinal County in 2007 where he worked for the next seven years. In 2014, he was promoted to engineering project manager in Pinal County until he took the Gila Bend public works director position in February 2018.
“The reception I have had is unbelievable. I cannot count the amount of welcomes and expressions of excitement for my arrival to Bisbee from both residents and coworkers. I am looking forward to being a part of the success of this remarkable city.”
The recent series of storms introduced him to the rapids Brewery Gulch Rd. becomes and the cleanup required once it stops flowing.
“I’m more used to dust storms than downpours, though we did get some heavy rains in Pinal County.”
Herald/Review: Do you monitor the San Jose Wastewater Treatment Plant?
Jesus Haro: Jacobs Engineering Groups runs the daily operations of the San Jose Wastewater Treatment Plant. Jacobs regularly reports to me with updates and submits required Arizona Department of Environmental Quality reports to public works.
HR: Has Jacobs fulfilled its contracted obligations?
JH: Jacobs has been very diligent with their contract and has been extremely helpful working together with not only the wastewater treatment plant but the entire wastewater collection system. I believe the Jacobs and City of Bisbee relationship is great for both parties.
HR: Have all the ADEQ requirements been met?
JH: Yes.
HR: Do you have a plan to address street repairs?
JH: I have spent a large part of my time establishing a pavement preservation program. I have been evaluating software that will help in budgeting and prioritizing for pavement preservation. I understand that voters have expressed that pavement preservation is a priority. I intend to be able to show how their tax dollars are being used. The city would have a difficult time maintaining the pavement level of service without the residents’ support.
HR: What streets will be done in the 2019-2020 fiscal year?
JH: We will start pavement preservation in the Terraces area then move to Old Bisbee.
HR: Have you assessed the retaining walls in Old Bisbee?
JH: A retaining wall in Old Bisbee on Sims Rd. on city property collapsed and just recently one on Brewery Gulch private property fell during the heavy rains. The Sims Rd. project will cost the city $22,000 to repair. Though the property owner will have to pay for the gulch collapse, we still had to send out city crews out to keep the road clear.
There are a few structures we’re looking at for safety. We are reaching out to those property owners who may have a problem. Infrastructure assessment is an ongoing task. We currently have two others that we are getting engineering proposals for.
HR: Which ones need of repair?
JH: We are getting an engineering proposals for a wall in the drainage channel behind the El Dorado Hotel and on Ok St.
HR: How will you handle the retaining walls located on private property that pose a risk?
JH: Walls on private property are the responsibility of the property owner. Structures on private property are regulated though the building department.
HR: What is the most important task at hand you face?
JH: I believe the most important task facing public works is to establish a pavement preservation program with the ability to show accountability. The public works department has a great amount of skill and performs at a high level that goes unseen. The citizens of Bisbee deserve to know how their public finances are being used.