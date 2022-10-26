HEREFORD — With a ranch that's been in his family for 127 years, John Ladd is not about to give up the fight.
And the fight, says the 67-year-old Ladd, is the 24-7 struggle of being on the alert for undocumented migrants who cross over from Mexico and traipse through his massive property, cutting fences and endangering his cattle along the way as they head toward State Route 92 to a waiting pickup vehicle.
"It's been overwhelming," said Ladd last week at the western entrance of the ranch. "This is the worst it's been for me."
Dressed in his signature Wrangler blue jean shirt, jeans and off-white cowboy hat, Ladd has never hidden the fact he is not a supporter of the Biden administration. He says the situation with migrants running through his ranch has always been an issue, but lately it's a daily deluge with groups of two and three people running rampant all over the spread.
If that's all they did, Ladd might not be so distressed. But the migrants leave destruction in their wake and it has affected the cattle that Ladd makes a living from.
The Ladd ranch is a working cattle ranch. But the longtime rancher, born and raised on the property that's just outside Bisbee, said he recently lost three cows that wandered off through a cut fence and were hit and killed by motorists on Willson Road. Other cows have waded into the San Pedro River to the west and as Ladd put it, "It's not easy getting them out of there."
Additionally — Ladd is grateful for his partnership with the Border Patrol — he will have a constant caravan of Border Patrol vehicles and other law enforcement agencies racing through the property as they attempt to arrest migrants before they make it to a load car waiting nearby to spirit them off to Tucson or Phoenix.
The federal agents are tipped off by ground sensors that are all over the ranch. A few days ago, a group of 35 undocumented people were walking along a new trail where sensors had just been placed the day prior, Ladd said.
Last Wednesday afternoon as Ladd was chatting with a reporter from the Herald/Review his cell phone rang. It was the Border Patrol.
Agents had been alerted that a group of migrants was walking through the ranch, almost in the middle of the massive property. Within a few minutes, four vehicles came through the gate at the western end of the ranch and Ladd told them "Go for it."
"They got somebody out there," the rancher said matter-of-factly.
About 45 minutes after the call, Ladd and a reporter drove to the spot where the agents had rounded up three undocumented people — two men and one woman — the trio dressed in the now-traditional uniform worn by migrants who are coming across the border, camouflage everything.
The Border Patrol agents had asked the three to sit on the ground in front of one of their trucks so they could talk to them briefly. They then asked the migrants to remove the camouflage. Underneath they were wearing dusty T-shirts and jeans.
Ladd said the number of migrants encroaching on his land is not exorbitantly high — about 100 a day between his property and the San Pedro — but they are steady, mostly in small groups of two or three that scatter all over the ranch.
In earlier years, Border Patrol agents would intercept 300 to 500 a day on Ladd's property.
"They are everywhere," Ladd said. "And the ones coming over now, they're running and hiding. They don't stop like they used to."
Of course, migrants can't just cross the border on their own whims. Their passage from Mexico into the United States is orchestrated via the cartels, who at the moment are changing each migrant $6,000. That hefty amount buys desperate migrants three chances to breach the border as well as the camouflage backpacks and head-to-toe outfits they're told to wear so they can blend into the scenery.
If a migrant fails to make it across the border after the third attempt, he or she, if they still want to come to the U.S., must begin the entire process anew, federal investigators have said.
On the Ladd ranch, the crossings are now mostly during the day.
"I would say it's 80% percent during the day and 20% at night (for people crossing over)," Ladd said. "We've had 27 different nationalities get caught so far this year on this ranch."
September statistics released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection show there has indeed been a spike in encounters of migrants along the entire Southwest border, as well as the stretch that encompasses the federal agency's Tucson Sector, which includes Cochise County.
In September, the number of migrants encountered by federal agents along the entire border was 207,597. That's up from encounters in August which were 181,774, CBP statistics show. In the Tucson sector, September brought in 21,740 migrant encounters, as compared with 18,506 in August.
The increases also were evident between fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022, CBP said.
There was a 33% rise in encounters along the entire Southwest border in FY21 with a total of 1,659,206 migrants intercepted, compared with the 2,206,436 stopped in FY22. The Tucson sector saw the jump as well, with 191,232 migrants encountered in FY21 and 251,984 stopped in FY22, a 31.8% spike.
The CBP said last week that the rise in attempted border crossings is owed to the number of people who are trying to leave Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, all countries with leftist regimes. The plight of Venezuelans especially has been highlighted in several publications, one recent article in the New York Times stating that more than 6 million Venezuelans have left that nation since 2015. Some have settled in other parts of Central or South America, but others have trekked to the U.S.
Information released by CBP officials last week on its website shows "The large number of individuals fleeing failing authoritarian regimes in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba is contributing to an increased number of migrants attempting to cross the border."
"The number of unique individuals encountered nationwide in September 2022 was 182,704, a 15 percent increase in the number of unique enforcement encounters over the prior month, driven largely by an increased number of asylum seekers fleeing authoritarian regimes in Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua."
"Of the total unique encounters in September 2022, 77,302 were from Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua, which represents 42% of unique encounters, a 245% increase over September 2021."
"Of the total unique encounters in September 2022, 58,068 were from Mexico and northern Central America, which represents 32% of unique encounters, a 23% decrease over September 2021," CBP said.
The three migrants intercepted on the Ladd ranch on Wednesday afternoon were Mexican, said one Border Patrol agent at the scene. He said Cochise County has not seen any Venezuelans yet, however, the agent said one individual from Nicaragua was arrested recently in the county.
Ladd says he doesn't know what the answer is to keeping the migrants at bay. He says the federal government does little to support Border Patrol and its mission of protecting the country's borders.
"Washington won't let them follow through with their mission statement," says Ladd. "The hands of the Border Patrol are tied."
He said if the agency would provide more manpower to its various sectors, "We would probably have 90% control of the border."
His concerns run the gamut from what's happening in his own gigantic back yard to what will happen in this country with all the migrants who have been allowed in to seek asylum. He agrees with what others in the area — including Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels — have said about the migrant situation being a humanitarian crisis because the majority of the individuals are told one thing about life in the U.S., but the reality is grim if they are financially indebted to the cartels.
In the meantime, Ladd says he will continue doing what he's doing, no matter how challenging it becomes.
"I'm not giving up and we're not moving," he says, his eyes squinting in the afternoon sun. "I do what I do every day because I have to and I'm going to keep doing it."