Red Dead Redemption fans will be flocking to Tombstone Saturday and Sunday to meet the voice actors behind this Western-themed, action-adventure video game.
Participants will have opportunities to follow the Outlaw Dutch van der Linde gang throughout historic Tombstone for two days of cosplay adventure.
“Fans will be able to meet RDR voice actors at the Crystal Palace and Oriental Saloon and get autographs from Benjamin Byron Davis (Dutch van der Linde), Rob Wietoff (John Marston) and Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan) along with other RDR stars,” said Kenney Palkow, the event organizer.
Red Dead Redemption is a 2010 video game developed by Rockstar San Diego. Set during the decline of the American frontier in 1911, the game follows John Marston, a former outlaw whose wife and son are taken hostage by the government.
During the event, Tombstone will be rebranded as Blackwater, with the Visitor Center on Fourth and Allen streets transformed into Blackwater Bank, while the town’s public library will be restored to its original venue of train station, but with its new Blackwater Train Station label.
“Red Dead Redemption has 765 million fans, and it keeps growing in popularity,” Palkow said. “This is the first time anyone has ever attempted an RDR event worldwide, and based on the response we’ve received so far, we could be seeing as many as 5,000 people in Tombstone this weekend.”
Palkow, who has been working on the event for seven months, has received tremendous support from the town. Several businesses are organizing activities to accommodate the influx of visitors through costume contests, a Texas holdem tournament run by zombies, fast draw competitions and a Blackwater Outlaw Zipline shootout event where participants shoot targets with laser pistols as they whisk down the line. Located at 130 S. Seventh St., Outlaw Zipline is on the corner of Seventh and Toughnut streets.
Eight custom PlayStations with special Tombstone RDR graphics, autographed by attending cast members, will be given away at different competitions throughout the weekend, Palkow said.
Cosplay costume contests will be held at Schieffelin Hall with signup on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon and judging on Sunday, also at Schieffelin Hall from 9 a.m. until noon. A RDR-branded Sony PlayStation will be presented to the contest-winner of the best-dressed cosplay outlaw.
Because of the high number of visitors expected in town, Palkow has arranged to use the former Tombstone High School football field on Fremont Street for parking, as well as an area behind the Birdcage Theatre at 535 E. Allen St.
RDR fans will have opportunities to collect autographs from their favorite voice actors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Crystal Palace, 436 E. Allen St., and the Oriental Saloon, 500 E. Allen St.
Admission to the event is free.
On Sunday night the entire cast will be sitting in the VIP section of the Shoot Out Arena for high flying bull riding action, arranged by Palkow with support from Shoot Out owners Robby and Kati Jundt.
Tombstone Redemption 2023 is created and produced by Kenney Palkow and is a production of Kenney’s Custom Props LLC. The event is hosted by Tombstone Forward, a nonprofit organization with a mission of promoting Tombstone and the town’s events. RDR is sponsored by several local merchants and is fully supported by the city of Tombstone.
For information, contact Kenney Palkow at 610-509-4030, go to kcpstudio@yahoo.com or visit www.tombstoneredemption.com.