BISBEE — A two-day quilting bee with renowned quilter, author and television host Eleanor Burns is set for April 14-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Church of Warren on Arizona Street.
The cost to participate is $90. Participants will receive instruction and fabric kits to make the quilt on the first day. On the second day, those attending will put finishing touches on their quilts and then everyone will sew a special project to take home, stated Bisbee resident Heather Glenn in a press release.
As an added bonus, Burns will kick off the Quilting Bee with an evening lecture, photo and book signing on Thursday, April 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the church that will share much of her "Quilt in a Day" radio program history and how she made her way to Bisbee.
Burns says, "My mission is to take the fear out of quilt making, so everyone can find success."
Burns has been an icon in the quilting world for over 40 years. Her first book, “A Quilt in a Day — Log Cabin Pattern,” was published in 1978, beginning a quilt–making revolution by applying her incredibly rapid method of assembly–line sewing to patchwork. She has developed techniques to reduce the time quiltmakers spend cutting and sewing to create quilts in a day.
She has authored more than 140 books and patterns, designed fabrics, been inducted into the Quilters Hall of Fame and continues to delight quilters all over the world with her “Quilt in a Day” Public Broadcast Service TV series and countless videos which can be viewed on YouTube.
Glenn said, “This Quilting Bee is perfectly geared for beginners, but seasoned sewers will breeze right through this sew easy pattern. Spend two unforgettable days with Eleanor and other quilters to create a king-sized ‘Opportunity Quilt’ in the classic Quilt in a Day Log Cabin pattern. The quilt will be raffled off as a fundraiser for the Historic Warren Community in September.”
A $10 donation is being requested to attend the lecture. If you have already made a quilt using Eleanor’s Quilt in a Day technique and would like to display it during the lecture, email bisbeeblyss@yahoo.com.
