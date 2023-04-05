BISBEE — A two-day quilting bee with renowned quilter, author and television host Eleanor Burns is set for April 14-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Church of Warren on Arizona Street.

The cost to participate is $90. Participants will receive instruction and fabric kits to make the quilt on the first day. On the second day, those attending will put finishing touches on their quilts and then everyone will sew a special project to take home, stated Bisbee resident Heather Glenn in a press release.

