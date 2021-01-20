BISBEE — The Public Works Department and the Bisbee Police Department will be looking into relieving some of the parking problems on OK Street in response to a petition signed by 14 residents.
Michael Foster submitted the petition requesting the city increase parking spots at the top of the hill just north of 135 OK St. as homes are being bought and others are up for sale. The influx of new residents will require more parking. He asked the city to consider creating five or six spots, one of which would require digging into the hillside.
Public Works Director Jesus Haro said digging into the hill would require the city to build an engineered retaining wall at a great expense.
Mayor Ken Budge, who visited the area, said all but a small portion of a proposed parking location belonged to the city. He recommended clearing out a few spots that would not impact the hill stability.
Councilwoman Anna Cline said OK Street has always had parking problems, but was concerned with the cost of a retaining wall.
Haro said funds for work could come from the city’s one-cent sales tax solely earmarked for streets and infrastructure projects.
With the council’s support, Budge asked Haro to work with Police Chief Albert Echave to see what could be done to help the residents.
Fire Chief George Castillo received approval to donate a 1999 ambulance with 200,000 miles on it and is no longer used to the Naco, Sonora, Fire Department. Castillo said the Naco FD is using an old van to transport patients and the ambulance is desperately needed.
The surplus ambulance was being used by the city to haul equipment for Movies in the Park, but City Clerk Ashlee Coronado, who was in charge of the event, said she could find alternative transport of the equipment.
Councilman Frank Davis said, “It’s a great idea. They need the help and should maintain good relations with our neighbor.”
City Attorney Joe Estes received approval of an amended Mayor’s Proclamation and Emergency Declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic that was enacted by former Mayor David Smith.
The city does not have to approve new resolutions or proclamations each time the governor adds a new executive order, the amendments allow those changes to be integrated in the document.
People are still required to wear masks in the city and practice social distancing.
Budge said, “I don’t see any need to change what Mayor Smith has done.”