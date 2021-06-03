BISBEE — The idea to create a bikeway path around town kicked off a citywide mobility master plan that Cochise County planner Christine McLachlan presented to the mayor and Council during Tuesday’s meeting.
The Bisbee Area Mobility Master Plan as proposed would provide safe connectivity of all the boroughs through a series of pedestrian and bike lanes on roads and old mining and hiking trails around the hills of the city as well as drainage and infrastructure improvements.
Much talk has been generated about the feasibility of a multiuse path for pedestrians and cyclists on State Route 80 from the Copper Queen Mine Tour in Old Bisbee to Erie Street in the Lowell area. Many are in favor of the plan, but many are not because it would remove two lanes of traffic on SR 80 up and down the mountain.
Resident Elena Ryan said the pathway was nonsense.
"Only occasionally do you see a bike or a person walking. It might affect 10 people a week. It’s a huge mistake to take out two lanes.”
She suggested putting a traffic light at the Lavender Pit where the sidewalk switches from one side of the highway to the other to make crossing safe, and using the $7 million for the project to make the Mule Pass tunnel safer.
MacLachlan pointed out the county supported the inclusion of Bisbee and Naco to the Sun Corridor Trail, which stretches from Las Vegas to Douglas through the use of old mining trails and former railroad beds.
She covered all three wards of the city and suggested improvements that could be done. For instance, since the three schools of the Bisbee Unified School District are in Lowell, a bikeway could connect them and provide students a safe way home.
She said the document could be changed over time to suit new needs of the city.
However, there were some problems with a few of her suggestions, particularly when it came to using trails that cross private property. Some owners were concerned with people they do not know crossing their land, the increased risk of fire and opening up more areas to undocumented migrants.
One of those property owners is Andrew Laws, who said, “It wouldn’t be safe. I find backpacks and trash from illegals. You would be channeling criminals into the area.”
His partner, Kiyomi Foxe, pointed out they were the ones who had to pick up the trash and agreed there should be no trails across public lands.
Laws said he was in favor of some sort of path around the pit, but disapproved of changing the lanes on SR 80.
Cado Daily, who lives up Zacatecas Canyon, the site of a recent wildland fire, said she approved of the overall plan, but was opposed to trails up into the remote areas above Old Bisbee due to fire risk and risk of injury to hikers who may not be aware of the rugged trails and rough terrain. “The trails should be limited to public lands only,” she said.
Zacatecas landowner Elizabeth Lueck also voiced concerns with any trails across the remote area her family has owned for about 70 years.
“Our land is not fenced. It’s not posted,” she told the council. “People could fall or get hurt. No easement for access to my land will be given.”
Councilmen Frank Davis and Lou Pawlik agreed with the residents.
Davis said, “I have concerns about the trails. Who maintains them? Who protects the fragile soil?”
Mayor Ken Budge agreed private property rights are a concern, but he thought the trails could be kept to public and mining lands.
City Manager Steve Pauken said the idea was to include everything that could be thought of for the BAMMP. As a “living document,” it could be changed to meet the community’s and city's needs.
Councilwoman Leslie Johns agreed with Davis’ statements and added there could be open mine shafts presenting dangers.
In another issue, Pauken said an electric vehicle charging station would be installed at no cost by APS in front of Bisbee Vogue Inc. on Tombstone Canyon, which was objected to by neighbors Laws and Foxe.
Pauken said changes would have to be made on the intersection at Clawson Road and Tombstone Canyon to improve sight lines of traffic. City street crews would do the roadwork, which would include removal of a portion of the retaining wall. Once the work is completed, the charging station will be installed.
It will be the first charging station in Bisbee. More will be proposed in the future as electric and hybrid vehicles become more popular, Pauken added.
Pauken reported the city had received letters from 20 people interested in opening a farmers market back at Vista Park in Warren.
“You’ll have a group of applicants to choose from,” he said. “I hope to bring them to you at the June 15 meeting.”