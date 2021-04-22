BISBEE — A number of retaining walls in the city have been in need of repair for some time and now three such walls are on the fast track list.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Ken Budge and Councilmembers Leslie Johns, Frank Davis, Joan Hansen, Joni Giacomino, Lou Pawlik and Anna Cline voted unanimously to approve a proposal by Souder, Miller and Associates designs for walls on Clawson Avenue, Temby Avenue and Clawson Drive for $46,800.
The company will provide a complete set of civil engineering construction drawings which include geotechnical investigation, surveying and design plans on the portions of the walls that impact city streets.
Public Works director Jesus Haro said funding for the project would be paid through the sales tax collected for streets and infrastructure.
In an interview, Budge said the retaining walls were on the list of suggested retaining walls in need of repair.
After the repaving project in Old Bisbee last year from Naco Street to West Boulevard, potential problems were created as the paving came up too high on the curbs.
The 2020 monsoon was a bust, but in anticipation of the coming rainy season, City Manager Steve Pauken and Haro want to see some sort of fix before it hits. Storm water could flood some downtown businesses on the street level and could flood basements in some of the buildings.
As Hansen pointed out, “We had problems with drainage before the new paving went down. They need to look at how high the curbs should be.”
Haro said the scope of the project would cover Main Street, which lies in a flood plain, from Castle Rock to the Copper Queen Library.
“It won’t handle a 100-year flood,” he noted.
Budge wants the project done as soon as possible.
Pauken said he would “reinforce the urgency of the matter” at the meeting scheduled for April 26.
The city’s first workforce-affordable housing unit at 121 Huachuca Lane in the San Jose District will be sold to a single mother, said Budge. Realtors set the price at $105,000, but the city accepted the $99,999 bid from her.
Hansen said, “It’s a great day. I hope it’s the first of many to come.”
The mayor and Council approved the Notice of Intent to adopt the ordinance that will need final approval for the sale at a future meeting.
The former Hillcrest Apartments will soon become city property as the mayor and Council moved forward in the process to take possession of it.
The city closed the Hillcrest in December 2019 due to unsafe conditions. It was abandoned by the owner, leaving the city with an $80,000 sewage debt.