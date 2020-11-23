BISBEE — Frank Davis, 65, will again take a seat on the Bisbee City Council on Tuesday, Dec.1.
Davis lost his four-year seat in the 2018 election, when Leslie Johns was elected. Now, he’ll be taking the place of Bill Higgins, who did not run for re-election, for a two-year term.
Davis is a retired builder/contractor who has lived in Bisbee for 13 years. He served for six years on the Design Review Board.
He said he is committed to making the town a viable and sustainable community, improving educational opportunities for Bisbee youth and opportunities for the economic climate of Bisbee while not losing the small town feel.
Herald/Review: What is the most important problem you see facing the city?
Frank Davis: Transitioning through this time of COVID–19.
HR: Bisbee may be facing some revenue shortfalls form the COVID–19 pandemic. Have you thought about what solutions you may offer to handle lost funds? What are they?
FD: Bisbee lives and dies on sales tax. COVID–19 forced shut down of business has cost us in that area. We need to work together and find a way to help our local business stay afloat. Doing that will help the future prosperity of Bisbee.
HR: What is your plan for the animal shelter? Will you work with the Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter?
FD: I plan to use the 30 days allotted by the funding extension to find a solution. I will work with all interested parties.
HR: Do you agree with the decision to move city Hall operations to the building in Lowell.
FD: I think we owe it to our hard working city employees to provide them with a safe place to work. According to accounts, the current location was unsafe and conditions there were untenable.
HR: Do you think rebuilding city hall is a viable option?
FD: No.
HR: What do you hope to accomplish in your term?
FD: The COVID–19 pandemic has turned our world upside down. While this has created hardship for us it has also forced us to think about doing things in different ways. Perhaps the COVID–19 crises will open a portal to a new way of thinking about how we construct and conduct our world and lives. My goal as a council member is to continue to work to make Bisbee a viable, prosperous city where we all will be proud to live.