The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the burglary of the Copper Queen Post Office in Bisbee.
Postal Inspectors seek the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for breaking into the U.S. Post Office located at 6 Main Street, Bisbee, between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.
Burglary of a post office is a federal offense under Title 18, United States Code, Section 2115. Persons convicted of this charge may face up to five years in federal prison and fines of up to $250,000.
The Post Office asks the public not to take any action to apprehend the suspect themselves.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3088326-BURG All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Submitted by U.S. Postal Inspection Service