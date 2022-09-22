BISBEE — It was good news for residents of the newly established colonia in Saginaw who could use help in repairing and renovating their homes as the Bisbee mayor and city council approved the guidelines and the submission of the application for funding during Tuesday’s meeting.
Community Development Block Grant funds allow homeowners who meet the requirements of low and moderate income to apply for different levels of funding to repair and renovate their homes, which aid in the prevention or elimination of slums and blight or addresses a health threat.
Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization Community Development Program Manager Keith Dennis went over the details of the program with Mayor Ken Budge and Council members Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid, Anna Cline, Joni Giacomino and Juanetta Hill as the organization administers the CDBG program in Cochise County.
SEAGO took on the task of creating housing rehabilitation guidelines as a first step toward the creation of an Owner-Occupied Housing Rehab (OOHR) program for Bisbee, he said.
Owners wishing to participate in the program who meet the income requirements may apply for funding through a competitive application process. Owners must not have liens or judgements against the properties.
Homeowners are required to demonstrate they meet the low-to-moderate income requirements of the program and prove their homes are in need of repair or rehabilitation. They must live full time in the site-built home, he said. Projects can include new roofs and windows, electrical upgrades and more.
Those homes requiring $15,000 or less in repairs will receive the funds as grants, not loans.
The city will maintain a waiting list of eligible applicants for when funding becomes available and apply for CDBG grants to make the repairs. Qualified contractors are required to develop a detailed scope of work and cost estimate.
SEAGO will assist in preparing an environmental review record for the home as required by the CDBG program.
The rehabilitation work is to be completed in a manner that minimizes disruption to the homeowner and allows for the occupancy of the house during construction. If the project creates a health or safety issue for the occupants, the homeowner may request temporary relocation assistance by submitting a written request to the city, including an estimated budget for the assistance and an explanation why the assistance is necessary.
There are four applicants who have been approved and met the deadline of Friday, Sept. 30, said City Planner Melissa Hartman. Residents may apply for placement on a waiting list.
“I have 12 to 15 more applications in various states of completion,” Hartman said.
The second portion of the process also was approved.
The council actions bring to a close the work started by former City Manager Theresa Coleman to establish Saginaw as a Colonia three years ago.
Warren holiday celebration
A new proposed celebration named Christmas on the Vista ran into stiff opposition as city council members voiced opposition to the idea of replacing the historic Festival of Lights held the Friday after Thanksgiving in Old Bisbee in City Park.
The idea to have a Warren holiday celebration was proposed by Heather Glenn and Rachael Allee. It would be held in Lower Vista Park with lights encircling tree trunks around the park in memory or in honor of friends or family members with music, games, vendors and a visit from Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10. It would include a contest for the best holiday decorations in Warren. Some in Warren are excited abut the possibilities.
The women said $4,000 has been spent on purchasing solar lights for the trees and getting placards printed for decorated yards, but insurance could not be afforded to cover the event. City staff indicated the city could absorb that cost.
The times chosen for the Christmas fun would conflict with the hours of the Vista Park contract the city has with the Bisbee Saturday Market, Tracy Taylor, general manager of the market, noted as she addressed the council. She said the market should have been included in any discussions and it had no intentions of moving the vendors from the Lower Vista Park.
Giacomino said people she spoke with had an issue with the name “Christmas on the Vista” as many people in the Warren area did not celebrate the holiday. Others wanted the holiday decoration contest be citywide, not just for Warren. She also wanted the city to stand by the contract with the market.
Johns noted other event organizers paid the insurance bill, not the city, and she did not think it was fair to them. She noted Councilman Frank Davis, who could not be present at the meeting, told her he would like to see the traditional Festival of Lights brought down from City Park and back to Main Street in Old Bisbee.
It was suggested the Warren celebration be held the Saturday after Festival of Lights.
Sowid, however, said he liked the idea of a celebration in Warren and asked why not call it a Christmas celebration.
“Why take away ‘Christmas?’ ” he asked. “It’s a great thing and the kids love it. A lot of people celebrate Christmas.”
Matthew Gurney, Public Works director, explained his idea was to bring people to celebrate as there were complaints about closing the street and of the lack of space and parking for the Festival of Lights on Main Street in Old Bisbee.
“I had a dream to make it bigger,” he said. “But, I’ll do whatever you want. I don’t think we can do both programs.”
As City Manager Steve Pauken noted, no one has applied for the park permit for the gathering, so until someone does, the point is moot. Even so, he knew some city Public Works staff had talked about the event with the community.
“The best way to resolve this is to step back and start over,” Pauken advised. “If Warren wants to do something for Christmas, they should have the opportunity to do so.”
Budge said, “Community events are about the community and I want to support them. We can’t treat people differently. If San Jose wants to have an event, that’s OK, too. We support all kinds of things.”
Sowid said, “We can’t just drop these ladies in the road. We can do both.”
The issues brought up by the council members will be considered by staff as well as the proposal for the Warren Christmas celebration.
USPS lease agreement
The mayor and council tabled the $59,815 USPS lease renewal for the post office in Old Bisbee on Main Street to ask if the USPS would extend the hours so people in Old Bisbee can get their mail.
There is no home mail delivery for those living in Old Bisbee, so they are required to rent mailboxes.
With the post office closing at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday at noon, some residents have trouble collecting their mail.
The USPS began closing the office, ending 24-hour access, due to vandalism a few years ago.
The item was tabled until the Oct. 4 meeting.