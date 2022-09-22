BISBEE — It was good news for residents of the newly established colonia in Saginaw who could use help in repairing and renovating their homes as the Bisbee mayor and city council approved the guidelines and the submission of the application for funding during Tuesday’s meeting.

Community Development Block Grant funds allow homeowners who meet the requirements of low and moderate income to apply for different levels of funding to repair and renovate their homes, which aid in the prevention or elimination of slums and blight or addresses a health threat.

