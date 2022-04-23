BISBEE — Thick, black smoke billowed above the Saginaw community off U.S. Route 80 Friday afternoon as 40–50 mile per hour gusts of wind stymied firefighters attempting to knock down a fire that engulfed three homes, two outbuildings and three vehicles.
The 20–foot-high flames on B and C streets danced with the wind as firefighters from Bisbee, Naco, San Jose, Sierra Vista Fire and Fry Fire worked to keep the blaze from spreading to the other homes just feet away from each other.
The fire lit dry vegetation in the alley that caught a home on C Street afire.
City Manager Steve Pauken said, “We have to give a shout out to just about every fire department in the county. It seemed like everyone was here.”
Pauken said the fire started in the first home at the intersection of B Street and U.S. 80 and quickly spread to neighboring homes and even jumped the alley, catching a structure on C Street afire.
Firefighters worked furiously for hours to stop the blaze from spreading and finally knocked it completely down around 7 p.m., he said.
The fire burned through cable company lines and power lines causing a power outage. Arizona Public Service was working to get power back on Saturday morning. Poles were damaged as well as the lines.
Southwest Gas was notified and natural gas lines were shut down as a precaution.
Bisbee police officers and Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies handled traffic that blocked U.S. 80 from Arizona Street to the traffic circle.
While evacuating nearby residents, Cochise County Sheriff’s Deputy Capt. Randy Wilson succumbed to smoke inhalation, as did one of the yet–to–be identified residents, according to Sheriff Mark Dannels.
“We were the first on scene and deputies began to go door to door telling people to evacuate,” said Dannels.
The Saginaw fire was the second fire in Bisbee in a week. A wildland fire started on Freeport McMoRan Inc. property above the historic Old Bisbee enclave. No one was injured and no homes were involved in the fire.
It was the fourth fire in Cochise County this month. Last week, a 750-acre fire was started in several places along State Route 181 in Sunizona due to a person dragging a chain down the road, sparking the multiple fires. Another in the Dragoon Mountains on April 11 burned 455 acres.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Al Anderson, co-founder of Old Bisbee FireWise, posted on social media: “People, please take this opportunity now that the weather is not too hot and go out and cut your grass and weeds, trim brush and trees, move flammables away from your structures including patio furniture cushions and wood piles.”
Melinda Gibbons, with Old Bisbee FireWise, gave notice, “My crew and I will be taking in more work specifically for yards. With these recent fires we’ve had, we are willing to work with your budget for any amount that you can pay. We’re all just trying to get by.”
The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management has a tool people can use to assess their risk of fire — the Arizona Wildfire Risk Assessment Portal.
“You can find your property and the surrounding neighborhood to determine the level of risk your area faces,” states the AzDFFM website. “The portal is an excellent tool to help the AzDFFM provide wildfire risk information and create awareness about wildfire issues throughout the state.”
It provides a suite of applications tailored to provide specific information for the public, local community groups, private landowners, government officials, hazard–mitigation planners and wildland fire managers, according to the website. The applications will provide baseline information needed to support mitigation and prevention efforts across the state.
AzDFFM says nine out of 10 wildland fires are “started by humans.” In 2020, more than 80% of Arizona’s fires were caused by humans. In all, 2,520 wildfires burned nearly 980,000 acres of state, federal and tribal lands in almost every corner of the state.
“There is no ‘wildfire season’ anymore in Arizona,” cautions AzDFFM. “Fires can happen year–round. We stress the importance of prevention. We all need to work together to reduce wildfire risk across our great state.”
When towing a vehicle, take the extra minute to make sure tow chains are secure before hitting the road. Check tires, as blowouts have been known to cause wildfires. Never pull off into tall, dry grasses and park as the hot undercarriage of a vehicle can start a wildfire.
Protect property by creating defensible space around homes and outbuildings. Cut back trees, reduce dead fuels, keep lawns cut and watered and remove all flammable materials away from homes.