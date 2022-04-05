BISBEE — Central School Project will present a film by local artist Chico MacMurtrie who developed a robotic sculpture called “Border Crossers” which he exhibited at the U.S.–Mexican border in both Naco, Arizona and Naco, Mexico last May.
In a press release from Laurie McKenna, CSP director, she calls MacMurtrie’s robotic border crossers project “a beautiful odyssey. CSP is excited to present this documentary from an artist whose work is so close to the community’s heart.”
The film follows an art project based on a simple yet quixotic mission: To design, build, deploy and choreograph a series of public activations by six robotic sculptures, known as Border Crossers, at several locations along the U.S.–Mexico border, with the support of community members, institutions and young artists on both sides of the border, she explained.
“The robotic sculptures were conceived as metaphors for the dream and the memory of connecting across borders. MacMurtrie imbues his sculptural machines not only with organic qualities of movement, evoking biological growth and animal locomotion, but also a capacity for human expression. This is a very human story that focuses, improbably yet poignantly, on machines,” according to McKenna.
Since the late 1980s, he has explored the intersection of robotic sculpture with new media installations and performances. His work investigates organic life from deep within, finding geometry in all living systems.
MacMurtrie and his interdisciplinary collective Amorphic Robot Works/ARW have received numerous awards for their experimental new media artworks, including five grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Andy Warhol Foundation Grant, the Rockefeller Foundation Fellowship, VIDA Life 11.0 and Prix Ars Electronica. He was awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship in Fine Arts in 2016 and the Map Fund Grant in 2019.
MacMurtrie/ARW’s works have been presented in major museums and cultural institutions around the world including the National Art Museum of China, Beijing; Hayward Gallery, London; Museo de la Reina Sofia, Madrid; Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie, Paris; Museo Universitario de Arte Contemporaneo (MUAC), Mexico City; Pioneer Works, Brooklyn, NY; Shanghai Biennale; Tri Postal, Lille, (retrospective exhibition), Muffatwerk, Munich (Pneuma World); Ex-Dogana, Rome and ZHI Art Museum, Chengdu.