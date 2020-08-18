BISBEE — With all students, even those who came to Bisbee’s three schools, participating in online lessons, the first day of the new school year began without much in the way of mishaps.
According to Jennifer McBeth, Bisbee Unified School District (BUSD) director of instruction, “We have not had any major technological problems. There have been a few typical challenges, like students forgetting passwords or needed a classroom code for Google Classroom. Staff at all three campuses and the district office have been taking calls to help address these issues.”
Fifty students showed up across the district and were able to be setup to attend, like their peers, online, she said.
“Students are participating in online instruction in a safe, physically distanced space with staff supervision. Those that are on campus were placed in the designated learning centers where they have access to campus devices and the internet,” she explained.
Right now, the district does not have any more Chromebooks to lend to students to attend Google Classroom online at home, but there are some on order and will be in next week.
Teachers taught from their classrooms without any of the onsite students in the room with them, she added.
The students who did show up at Greenway Elementary School, Lowell Junior High School and Bisbee High School were temperature tested after they got out of their parents’ vehicles and none had a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more. Parents had to drop off their children as the district is not starting the bus routes until it is safe to begin the hybrid schedule of two days at school followed by two days at home learning remotely, she noted.
“We have not received notification that transportation has been a problem for any of our families,” she continued. “If any families are impacted, we will work with them to get their student(s) to school.”
Breakfast and lunch is available, but if a student is attending classes from home online, parents have to go to the school to pick up the bagged meals. Students attending for onsite services will have the option to bring their lunch or can get the bagged meals.
Returning students to the campuses provided the required daily screening forms which asks questions about the children’s health and if they had been in contact with anyone who tested positive for the virus. Those without the forms were screened when they arrived on campus.
McBeth said, “Parents are able to submit a paper copy of the form as students arrive, or complete the form online using the link provided on the 2020–2021 School Year Information Page on the district's website. All students on campus are wearing masks. Any student that arrived this morning without one, was provided a reusable cloth mask for use today and in the future.”
Enrollment is down a bit this year, but only by 14 students, McBeth said. The enrollment is 213 at Greenway, 158 at Lowell and 315 at BHS for a total of 686 students.
“Registration packets are still coming in, which is typical of the start of the school year,” she said.