BISBEE — Since the partnership between the city, the Bisbee Unified School District and the Bisbee Science Exploration and Research Center began, new experiences in the science, math, engineering, technology and arts worlds have created an excitement for youth of all ages.
BSERC is a nonprofit organization started in 2019 to stimulate the learning process for kids and adults through the Bisbee Science Lab Outdoor Learning Center at the district office on Melody Lane. The outdoor ramada provided the space needed to entice young minds to come and explore the world around them through a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics program known as STEAM.
Thanks to grants and donations, BSERC was able to make a few changes to the ramada to make it more pleasurable for the students, provide internships for high school students, create a robotics lab and establish a mobile science lab that is gaining support from other schools in the county. Thanks to the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Maine, a minke whale skeleton was delivered and painstakingly cleaned and reassembled by volunteers and students.
In a continued effort to interest young minds in a wealth of educational opportunities, BSERC was awarded a $500,000 A for Arizona grant to add to the ramada. A vertical farming wall will not only produce plants and vegetables but will also act as a windbreak. The outdoor restrooms will be remodeled. A seaworthy mural will be painted on the wall behind the whale. Rainwater catchment systems will be installed. And an 85-inch television screen will be purchased and used for presentations.
Melanie Green, BSERC secretary/treasurer and owner of M. Greene Planning & Resource Development, appeared before the school board Tuesday, Sept. 13, to explain a bit about the grant and ask for it to sign a memorandum of understanding between the board and BSERC for the design plan that will cover the entire outdoor property.
Past wish lists included educational walking and exercise trails, a playground and more shade trees on the property behind the district offices.
Green said about $350,000 would be used for development of a budget, a project manager and the design work. Costs of community meetings also would be included in the grant money funds.
School Superintendent Tom Woody told the board they will have final approval of the requests for qualifications (RFQ) and the request for proposals (RFP) for the project.
Though the A for Arizona grant was approved July 30, BSERC is covering the costs so far in the development process and will continue to until the memorandum is signed, Green noted.
Board member Ann Littrell was hesitant to sign it as there was no stipulations of who would maintain the outdoor area’s new look, among other reasons.
“The document is not at all clear,” Littrell said. “I have not seen a document that clearly states what each party’s duties will be.”
She asked the board to table it until the details were specifically spelled out and board members Carol Loy, Erin Rhodes, Chris Vertrees and Brain Ott agreed. It was decided the matter would be on the agenda of the special meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The board also discussed a host of policy changes and updates due to recent legislation and adopted the revised 2022–23 budget.