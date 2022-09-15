BISBEE — Since the partnership between the city, the Bisbee Unified School District and the Bisbee Science Exploration and Research Center began, new experiences in the science, math, engineering, technology and arts worlds have created an excitement for youth of all ages.

BSERC is a nonprofit organization started in 2019 to stimulate the learning process for kids and adults through the Bisbee Science Lab Outdoor Learning Center at the district office on Melody Lane. The outdoor ramada provided the space needed to entice young minds to come and explore the world around them through a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics program known as STEAM.

