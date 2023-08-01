BISBEE — A cool breeze flows from the Queen Mine tunnel doors as the miners’ train filled with visitors donned in mining helmets and reflective safety vests disappears in the darkness.

Bennie Scott, 84 years old, still gets a kick out of telling folks all about the copper mining days as they pass 1,500 feet into what was one of the world’s most productive mines. It is a job he loved and he shares that love, along with a few jokes, with his passengers, telling them of the glories and the hardships of working in a mine.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?