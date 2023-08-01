Longtime Bisbee resident Bennie Scott stands in the Queen Mine Tour facility last week where he has been a tour guide for many years. Scott was presented with the 2023 Spirit Service Award from the Arizona Office of Tourism recently.
Queen Mine Tour guides Bennie Scott, left, and Neil Blume wait for tour customers last week in Bisbee.
Bennie Scott stands in a Queen Mine Tour tunnel a few years ago.
A photo of Bennie Scott, left, when he was a mine worker for Phelps Dodge back in the mid-1970s.
Bennie Scott’s father, Dick Scott, bottom left, also worked in the mines of Bisbee.
BISBEE — A cool breeze flows from the Queen Mine tunnel doors as the miners’ train filled with visitors donned in mining helmets and reflective safety vests disappears in the darkness.
Bennie Scott, 84 years old, still gets a kick out of telling folks all about the copper mining days as they pass 1,500 feet into what was one of the world’s most productive mines. It is a job he loved and he shares that love, along with a few jokes, with his passengers, telling them of the glories and the hardships of working in a mine.
Recently, he was recognized by the Arizona Office of Tourism and received the state’s 2023 Spirit of Service award. He received a letter from AOT notifying him of the award.
“I never expected something like this. I never dreamed of getting an award,” Scott said. “It didn’t sink in for a few days.”
He and his wife of 40 years, Florence; Bisbee City Manager Steve Pauken; and local visitors center manager Heather Andrews made the trek to Tucson for the banquet, which he said served large filet mignons for dinner. They also paid for a hotel room for he and his wife.
“I was shocked when they escorted me to the stage,” he said. “I got a standing ovation from 500 people. Tears ran from my eyes.
“This is not a job, it’s fun. I’ve met some of the best people in the world. I’ve met people from all over the country. A lot of people ask questions and one of the most common is where do the men go to the bathroom. They laugh when I show them the toilet car. I try to give everyone a good ride.”
The men who were deep in the mine far from the surface were accommodated by a two-seat mine car, like a mini outhouse on wheels.
Mining is in his blood as members of his family have worked in the mines from the start of the copper heyday at the turn of the 20th century.
He started to work in the Phelps Dodge mine right out of high school after graduation in 1957 and spent 20 years working at various jobs until the mine closed in 1977. He started as a crosscutter and built passageways to bring in fresh air to the men underground, along with tunnels from one seam to another. He worked in the Lavender Pit and then spent years underground in the dim light of the tunnels.
When the mines closed down, a lot of people left town and it was difficult to find work. But Scott had a plan.
While with Phelps Dodge, he took classes at Cochise College in criminal law and started as a police officer with the Tucson police department. He stayed with it for 18 months, then decided to come home to Bisbee and became a police officer with the Bisbee police department. He worked 27½ years before retiring.
In 2002, he began his eight-year stint on the Bisbee City Council, representing San Jose’s Ward 3.
“I learned a lot about politics and how things operate in Bisbee,” he added.
Pauken asked Scott to be a tour guide at the Queen Mine after he retired from the city council and Scott said yes without hesitation.
When Scott arrived at the mine tour, manager Doug Graeme welcomed him and told him to show up the next day for work.
“Tourism is a big thing for Bisbee,” said Scott. “Always want to get as many people here as I can.”
Scott was a most deserving candidate for the award, according to Mayor Ken Budge and Pauken, who teared up while talking about Scott’s award in the July 18 council meeting.
“Bennie Scott is a special guy,” Pauken managed to say. “I got teary eyed when he went up for his award. And, for the first time, I witnessed a speechless Bennie Scott.”
Budge said, “He was posted on TikTok and it kind of blew up. It became quite a thing. He’s definitely one of the people who deserved this. I’m proud of everybody who works for the city, but Bennie’s award was special.”
