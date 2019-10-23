SIERRA VISTA — Bodybuilding has always caught Nikki Todd’s eye, but it wasn’t until April when she decided to fully commit to the transformation.
Todd started working out with her coach Shane Early in May 2018 but decided to fully commit to competing in the Bisbee Physique about 6 months ago. Her pledge to be stage ready required her to change her diet and her workout routine to be ready for her coach’s physique show.
“It’s a full-time commitment,” Todd said. “The workouts are OK (but) the food is the hardest part.”
The 52-year-old starts her day with a three mile walk with her husband Joe Schrum and her dogs, then she works from home as a mortgage underwriter. Todd’s day isn’t over after her work day. She then goes to the gym where she does 45 minutes of cardio and and an hour of weightlifting. She says she’s lost three to five pounds a month since April.
“I don’t have to push her, she pushes herself,” Schrum said. “Nikki never worked out like this before.”
Her determination isn’t just seen by her husband. Early sees it too.
“Nikki is a great person and one of my favorite competitors,” he said in an email to the Herald/Review. “She never gets to high or too low and always approaches everything with a smile! She is a very hard worker and as my assistant Primitivo says she is just an absolute sweetheart!”
Although the workout regime is new to her, being active isn’t. Todd has participated in an ultramarathon, which is 100-miles long, as well has worked out and played sports throughout her life.
“I’ve always been active but not athletic,” Todd said.
While Saturday’s show will be the first one she participates in and has fully trained for, Todd said she has tried to get in show ready shape before. However, she never made it to the stage because she didn’t mesh well with her two previous coaches, partly because they were online. In April something just clicked for Todd that told her to follow her dream.
“I call (Shane) the dream maker because he’s making my dream come true,” she said.
Besides her desire to compete, another motivating factor for Todd is to show that people her age and older can compete. She said in all the shows she’s been to there haven’t been a lot of competitors in the 50 and over age group. Todd hopes when she takes the stage at Bisbee High School that one woman in the audience sees her and motivates someone — whether it’s someone younger, older or the same age as her — if they are even slightly interested in bodybuilding.
“Everybody wants to win (but) I want inspire someone,” Todd said. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s worth it.”
This Saturday is the third year Early has held the Bisbee Physique. The competition will be held Saturday at Bisbee High School. Early said as of Wednesday afternoon there are 20 confirmed competitors but he expects more in the coming days.
“This is going to be twice as big as last year’s show with competitors and spectators,” he wrote. “This is a very unique set up how we run it for the sport, in that it doesn’t drag on as most shows do. I compare it to going and watching a movie, its something nice to do for an evening but you’re not committing to it all day.
“We combine the prejudging and the routine portions into one show. It’s better for the athletes, families and spectators.”
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $20, with kids under 18 admitted for free. The show will start at 6 p.m. and is scheduled to conclude at 8 p.m.