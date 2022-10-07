BISBEE — Since acquiring the Hillcrest Apartments building, Bisbee has actively tried to market it and it looked as though development company La Frontera would be able to make the $600,000 asking price earlier this year. However, La Frontera was unable to get tax credits, which made the investment unaffordable.
With the La Frontera problem, the city agreed to an amendment to the agreement, which stated the city could market the property and if a buyer was found before Nov. 30, the sale could go forward.
During the Oct. 4 special session of the City Council, a new player, partners CBC Financial Corp. and Butler Housing Co., entered the picture and offered $700,000 for the building.
Melissa Hart, part-time planner for the city, said she thought La Frontera did not take into consideration all the changes made to the Qualified Application Plan, which outlines housing priorities of the state and creates the rules by which Low Income Housing Tax Credit applications are scored and credits awarded.
As a result La Frontera ended up with a low score, she said.
Hart said La Frontera may have heard about an Environmental Protection Agency grant the city will be applying for to remediate asbestos and lead paint in the building. They are reconsidering bidding again.
"What they told me was ‘We think we’re back in,’ ” Hart said.
City Manager Steve Pauken said in an interview after the meeting, “That changes the whole dynamic of the project. The city can ask for up to $500,000 to clean the hazardous materials from the buildings. It just became available this year.”
Staff and Stantec Consulting are working on completing the grant application, which they hope will be ready next week.
“When we were selling the building before, we just said ‘You’re on your own,’ ” Pauken said. “If we get the grant, it changes everything.”
Pauken said he was meeting with La Frontera and CBC and Butler Housing representatives next week to discuss the project in more detail.
CBC proposal
Reid Butler, owner of Butler Housing Co., has partnered with CBC and spoke with Mayor Ken Budge and Council members Joni Giacomino, Juanetta Hill, Leslie Johns and Anna Cline about the proposal and a possible timeline to get the apartments on the market.
Butler offered a solid plan to develop the property, under the new name Bisbee Historic Lofts, and expects to offer 33 apartments for rent as part of the city’s goal to add more affordable housing for qualified, employed residents who have incomes of $20,000 to $40,000 a year. A few who have Section 8 housing vouchers may also be able to rent apartments. Rents would be set at around $400 to $600 a month depending on the size of the apartment and the rents have to stay low for 30 years.
He and CBC have extensive experience with affordable housing and historic projects and with the scoring system to get needed points for tax credits granted through state and federal programs. The tax credits are essential for the $15 million renovation project.
Should the purchase agreement be finalized in October, a down payment would be required. The LIHTC program application for the tax credits, which can run 1,500 pages long, has to be in by April 3. CBC would be notified in June if it received a high enough score to obtain the tax credits.
Butler said the LIHTC point system last year was up to 104. This year, it is up to 200.
Once the tax credits are secured, the final closing would occur in August and Butler predicted a construction date completion and the full rental of all units would occur in December 2024.
The quest for tax credits is highly competitive and while politicking and lobbying might seem the way to go to obtain them, it is the final scoring of the applications that counts, Butler noted. In rural communities, there is more competition for fewer dollars, so the higher the company can score the more likely it will receive tax credits.
Points can be made for a historic designation and the State Historic Preservation Office is scheduled to come down and revisit the building, Pauken said. Earlier this year, SHIPO staff went through the building, but they want to come back again.
In order to get all the credits possible, Butler said the city’s support for the project was essential and proposed the city carry a $250,000 loan with 2% interest to provide such proof. The city would not be actually loaning or giving any money to CBC. It would just carry $250,000 of the asking price as a 20-year loan. CBC would start with a $10,000 deposit and pay $450,000 at closing.
Butler said the plan is to partner with Greater Phoenix Urban League, whose mission “is to be an agent of change to support minorities and those in need in achieving economic and social equality through programs in economic empowerment, housing, education, civic engagement and health and wellness.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone