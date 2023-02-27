Felix Mendez

Felix Mendez

 CCSO photo

He is accused of killing a 65-year-old woman in a traffic crash, an incident that shook the community because the driver is an out-of-town teenager whom investigators said swept into Cochise County with the sole intent of making quick cash by picking up undocumented migrants at the border.

Felix Mendez faces some life-changing charges, include first and second degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Wanda Sitoski in October 2021. He has also been charged with endangerment because he placed the lives of the two migrants he was ferrying in his vehicle, in danger, authorities said.

