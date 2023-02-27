He is accused of killing a 65-year-old woman in a traffic crash, an incident that shook the community because the driver is an out-of-town teenager whom investigators said swept into Cochise County with the sole intent of making quick cash by picking up undocumented migrants at the border.
Felix Mendez faces some life-changing charges, include first and second degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Wanda Sitoski in October 2021. He has also been charged with endangerment because he placed the lives of the two migrants he was ferrying in his vehicle, in danger, authorities said.
Yet the defendant - now 17 - has not yet consented to the plea agreement offered by the Cochise County Attorney's Office.
Monday was the second session where the offer was hashed out between Mendez and his lawyers and prosecutors Lori Zucco and Rachel Raynes. The first settlement conference occurred a few weeks ago.
But once again, everyone emerged from the courtroom without an answer from Mendez.
Zucco said the teen will either enter his plea on Friday morning in front of Cochise County Superior Judge Jason Lindstrom, or, there will be a Donald hearing where the judge, the prosecution and defense attorneys will explain to Mendez what could happen if he takes a chance in front of a jury.
If the Mesa teen chooses to go to trial, which is his right, then a trial date will be scheduled at the Friday proceeding.
The day of the crash, Oct. 30, 2021, investigators said Mendez - who was 16 at the time - was racing though State Route 82 at more than 90 miles per hour because he was transporting two undocumented migrants in his vehicle. Initially there were four undocumented persons, but two bailed from Mendez’s car.
Detectives said Mendez was a load car driver, an individual recruited by the cartels via social media to come into Cochise Count and pick up migrants in exchange for about $2,000 for every undocumented person that can be transported.
When Mendez rammed into Sitoski's car, he was not being pursued by law enforcement, investigators said. Police had actually stopped following Mendez several miles before he accelerated his Dodge Charger and blew through the SR 82 red light at Mustang Corners. Sitoski had the green light on State Route 90 and was traveling across the intersection when Mendez struck her car, investigators said.
The impact practically sliced Sitoski’s vehicle in half. She was killed at the scene, investigators said.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said it was Sitoski's birthday and she was on her way to meet her son for a late lunch.
The situation originated in Tombstone earlier that afternoon when a Tombstone Marshal’s Office deputy observed a motorist traveling west on SR 82 at 43 to 45 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams had said in a statement. The deputy attempted a traffic stop and the driver slowed to about 35 miles per hour before stopping, Adams said. At that point, two women believed to be undocumented migrants bolted from the vehicle, Adams said.
The women were pursued on foot by a Border Patrol agent, Adams said. The Border Patrol has a checkpoint station on State Route 80 nearby. Adams said the Tombstone deputy attempted to talk with the driver — later identified as Mendez — but Mendez took off at a high rate of speed, heading west on 82. Adams said the deputy caught up to the vehicle but said the motorist was driving at a “speed that was excessive.” The deputy then lost sight of the motorist, Adams said. He turned off his lights and siren and headed back to Tombstone.
Minutes later, Mendez slammed into Sitoski, investigators said.
While Mendez’s case was not the first one involving a death prompted by a load car driver — there was a fatal load car case in January 2021 in Bisbee after two migrants were thrown from a pickup at the Bisbee traffic circle — the matter was especially egregious because Mendez was not being chased.
