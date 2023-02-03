People interested in representing themselves in a court matter now have a place to go in the Sierra Vista area where they can research information to help their cases.

The new Satellite Self-Help Center is located at the Cochise County Superior Court, 100 Colonia de Salud in Sierra Vista, said Deputy Court Administrator Niltza Flores.  

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?