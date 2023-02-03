People interested in representing themselves in a court matter now have a place to go in the Sierra Vista area where they can research information to help their cases.
The new Satellite Self-Help Center is located at the Cochise County Superior Court, 100 Colonia de Salud in Sierra Vista, said Deputy Court Administrator Niltza Flores.
“This is very exciting for us!" Flores said last week in an email to the Herald/Review. "It shows the continued dedication we have to our pro se (self-represented) litigants in our county, and expansion of access to justice.
"Self-help centers are a place where pro se litigants can find helpful information, services, court forms and resources regarding their legal matter. This is an important service for our courts to establish and provide, to ensure all litigants receive equal access to justice in their legal matter."
There is also a self-help center at the main courthouse in Bisbee.
Flores said court administration wants to ensure that individuals have access to services. Before the satellite center was available, people wanting to represent themselves usually went to the facility at the Bisbee courthouse to do their research.
The Satellite Self-Help Center includes a supply of the most frequently requested forms and packets, which are free to the public. The new space also provides a room with a desk and chairs and access to a computer and printer allowing an individual to research, fill out and print forms, as well as the capability to conduct case law research.
The space will be open during business hours and the law library coordinator will be able to offer assistance by phone at 520-432-8513.
