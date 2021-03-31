SIERRA VISTA — More self-help court services are coming to the city for people who are looking t represent themselves in their legal matters, Cochise County Superior Court officials said this week.
Starting Monday there will be two self-help centers available to assist anyone who is a pro-se litigant, court administrators said. One will be located inside the Superior Court in Sierra Vista, 100 Colonia De Salud, and the other will be inside the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St.
The self-help center is designed to provide pro-se litigants — those who represent themselves — with the resources and tools needed in their court matters. However, the center cannot provide legal advice.
Court officials said bringing the self-help centers to Sierra Vista was sparked by a demand for more services in the area.
In 2018, the Cochise County Law Library in Bisbee re-opened as a self-help center, focusing on access for the public and legal experts seeking forms, information or assistance with research, court officials said.
The self-help centers in Sierra Vista will zero in on providing "high demand forms," court officials said. The initial phase will focus on Superior Court forms, however future offerings may include civil forms pertaining to the Justice Courts.
The self-help center at the courthouse in Sierra Vista will include a room where pro-se litigants can fill out their forms and then directly file them with the Clerk's Office. The library location will have the high demand forms available and will offer the same services as the law library in Bisbee at the main courthouse.
"We are very appreciative of the opportunity to partner with the city of Sierra Vista and recognize the importance of this agreement, which will allow us to promote our services at their location," a court official said. "Our aim is to expand services and satellite locations throughout the county.
"We are hopeful we can continue to partner with our county libraries to enhance our self-help center services, which will provide greater access to justice resources throughout our county."
The forms at both locations will be in English and Spanish, court officials said.
For information call the center, 520-432-8513, or email selfhelp@cochise.az.gov.