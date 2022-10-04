She Plays With Paint1

Bisbee artist Janice Sanders will hold a solo exhibition of original landscape paintings at The Subway Gallery beginning Oct. 8.

 submitted

BISBEE — "She Plays With Paint — the Art of Janice Sanders,’’ a solo exhibition displaying 25 paintings by Bisbee artist Janice Sanders, opens Saturday, Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. at The Subway Gallery, 34 Brewery Gulch. Her exhibition showcasing original landscapes throughout the U.S. will run through Nov. 6.

Sanders, a highly-skilled artist who paints primarily in oil and watercolors, traveled extensively across America, especially the Southwest, which she said inspired her painting of landscapes that share the light, colors and shapes of “our amazing world.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?