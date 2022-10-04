BISBEE — "She Plays With Paint — the Art of Janice Sanders,’’ a solo exhibition displaying 25 paintings by Bisbee artist Janice Sanders, opens Saturday, Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. at The Subway Gallery, 34 Brewery Gulch. Her exhibition showcasing original landscapes throughout the U.S. will run through Nov. 6.
Sanders, a highly-skilled artist who paints primarily in oil and watercolors, traveled extensively across America, especially the Southwest, which she said inspired her painting of landscapes that share the light, colors and shapes of “our amazing world.”
She also explores pastel chalks as another art medium.
“Painting is a totally immersive activity for me,” she said. “While at times frustrating, moments or hours spent working in my studio are rejuvenating, sometimes challenging, sometimes disappointing, that time is a gift to me that I treasure.”
Hooked with painting ever since she “painted” her mother’s dresser with red nail polish when she was 3 years old, Sanders studied art in college in California and Arizona, focusing on oil and watercolor painting. Throughout her 25 years as a classroom teacher, she always utilized art activities that enriched curriculum.
“The opening of my Subway Gallery show is one of the most exciting events of my life,” she said. “This community’s environment, the encouragement of friends and family is so welcoming and nurturing for me that at last I can believe and say that I am an artist.”
Saturday night’s reception is part of the Downtown Saturday Night Artwalk, and the gallery will remain open until 8 p.m. Other weeks, the gallery is open Friday, Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Works of other gallery members will be in a different area of the gallery. Opened in 1986, Subway Gallery is the oldest collective gallery in Bisbee. Two of the original members are still active: Manny Martinez and his wife, Danielle, both ceramic artists. Carole Beauchamp, photographer; Paul and Steve Bovee, both painters; Gene Elliston, painter; MaryAnn Hanson-Germond, photographer; Margo Macartney, ceramic artist; Cheyenne MacMasters, painter; and Monte Surratt, painter, complete the membership.
Wine and beer will be available, as well as finger food.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone