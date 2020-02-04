SIERRA VISTA — A man accused of sexually molesting a child under 14 for several years and forcibly restraining the victim has been eluding investigators since 2017, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says, and investigators are asking for the public's help finding him.
Emmanuel Medina Chavez's last known residence is in Cananea, Sonora, Mexico, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas. But the 46-year-old suspect — a trucker — has been known to travel legally into the United States, entering through the Naco and Douglas ports of entry, Capas said.
The outstanding felony warrant charges Chavez with six counts of sexual abuse and three counts each of kidnapping and sexual misconduct. The offenses listed on the warrant were committed against one minor in Cochise County.
A sheriff's report shows the attacks started much earlier though, when the victim was either 8 or 9 years old in Sonora, Mexico.
The child said nothing to her family because she claims Chavez threatened to kill her relatives if she did. The report states the suspect had sex with the youngster almost every weekend when the family lived in Sonora.
The offenses were finally reported to the Sheriff's Office in September 2016. The warrant, for $200,000, was issued in 2017 by the county's justice court in Bisbee.
The Sheriff's Office posted Chavez's information on its Facebook page this week, asking for the public's help to locate him.
"The warrant is for nationwide extradition," Capas said.
The Sheriff's Office was able to obtain a copy of Chavez's identification card issued in Mexico.
Chavez is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 176 pounds, investigators said. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, or sees him, do not approach him, Sheriff's officials said. Any information regarding Chavez should be given to the Sheriff's Office at 520-432-9502, or to your closest law enforcement agency.