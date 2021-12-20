COCHISE COUNTY — A 17-year-old male from Bisbee has been arrested and charged in the death of another teen who investigators say was trying to stop the accused killer from hurting himself, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Christopher Golden was booked into the Cochise County Jail on Monday, charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
Cochise County Sheriff's investigators said Golden fatally stabbed 18-year-old Quin Calum Radhe early Saturday morning during a fracas at Juniper Flats, a residential area just outside Bisbee that's popular with hikers and cyclists because of its sweeping mountain views.
Golden, Radhe and two other boys — both 16 — had driven up Juniper Flats about a quarter of a mile to camp, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas. The four had drugs with them on their outing, Capas said. They were riding in Golden's van.
At one point during the evening, one of the 16-year-old boys in the group saw Golden trying to hurt himself with a knife, Capas said. Radhe and the teen who saw what Golden was doing tried to stop him from injuring himself, Capas said.
An argument ensued, and Golden, still holding the knife, began cutting the 16-year-old and stabbed Radhe, Sheriff's investigators said. The other 16-year-old in the group ran for help when he was told by the two victims to leave the area, Capas said.
The 911 call to dispatchers came from Radhe, Capas said.
"Radhe is the one who called 911," Capas said. "He died at the scene."
When investigators arrived at the scene just after midnight on Saturday, they found Radhe without a pulse and Golden and the other teenager injured, Capas said. Golden was taken to a Tucson hospital where he was arrested on Monday, Capas said. The other youngster was taken to a local hospital, but was released.
After obtaining a search warrant, Sheriff's investigators combed through Golden's van on Tuesday and found a knife that appears to be the murder weapon, Capas said. A forensic examination will be done to determine if the knife was used in the homicide.
Bisbee High School principal Darin Giltner said the two 16-year-old boys with Radhe and Golden are students at the school. Giltner said Radhe and Golden attended Bisbee High at one time, but are not currently enrolled there.
Giltner said counselors were on hand at the high school on Tuesday talking with students about what occurred at Juniper Flats.
"This is a horrific thing that has affected the school and the entire community," Giltner said. "It's hard to make heads or tails of these circumstances."
A GoFundMe page has been started for Radhe to help his family with funeral expenses. The goal is $10,000 and as of noon Tuesday just more than $4,200 had been raised.
A handful of Radhe's friends commented on the Sheriff's Facebook page regarding the teenager's killing. Radhe's Facebook page says he belonged to a band called the Odd Lot.
Kenneth Andrews, who started the GoFundMe page for the victim, wrote: "Quin was loved by everyone that knew him, he truly did not deserve to have his life cut short."