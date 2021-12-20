COCHISE COUNTY - An 18-year-old man was murdered early Saturday in an area northwest of Bisbee that's popular with hikers and cyclists because of the location's panoramic views.
The incident, which occurred just after midnight on Dec. 18 at Juniper Flats, involved four teenagers, said Cochise County Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a homicide, Capas said.
The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Quin Calum Radhe of Bisbee, Capas said. The other three teens involved, also from Bisbee, are 15, 16 and 17 years old.
It's unclear what prompted the killing. The Sheriff's Facebook page said there was an altercation that resulted in several injuries and the death.
A GoFundMe page has been started for Radhe to help his family with funeral expenses. The goal is $10,000 and as of noon Monday, almost $3,000 had been collected.
A handful of Radhe's friends commented on the Sheriff's facebook page regarding the teenager's killing. Radhe's Facebook page says he belonged to a band call the Odd Lot.
Kenneth Andrews, the individual who started the GoFundMe page for the victim, wrote: "Quin was loved by everyone that knew him, he truly did not deserve to have his life cut short."
This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.