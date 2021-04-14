BISBEE — A person was found fatally shot at the Copper Queen Hotel in Old Bisbee on Wednesday afternoon, and on Thursday police said it was a suicide.
Bisbee Deputy Police Chief Joey Long said employees of the hotel found the person in one of the rooms with a gunshot wound "which appeared to be self-inflicted."
Officers responded to the hotel, a popular tourist destination on Howell Avenue in Old Bisbee, just before 2 p.m.
Long said there were no signs of foul play. The body was taken by the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office and the incident remains under investigation.