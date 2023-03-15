With a 70% turnover in staff over the last year, the office of the clerk of the Superior Court in Cochise County has been scrambling to stay afloat while training a revolving door of employees, and at the same time attempting to process the paperwork that keeps the courts, the jail and adult probation running efficiently.
It has been a challenge, said Amy Hunley, the clerk of the Cochise County Superior Court.
So much of a challenge that the clerk's Sierra Vista office customer service windows had to close temporarily so that Hunley's second in command could train new employees in Bisbee.
Additionally, because there has been a backlog in processing paperwork, there has been a delay in providing court documents for certain proceedings and in preparing the information necessary for some jail inmates who have been sentenced to be moved to state prisons, said Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, the county's presiding jurist.
"The turnover rate (in our office) at the moment is 70%. It's too high," Hunley said.
Currently there are 24 employees in the Clerk's office. That's seven less than the ideal staff of 31 and they are spread out between Bisbee and Sierra Vista, Hunley said.
Most of those individuals are new to the job and are still being trained.
"More than half of the 24 employees that we have, have been there less than year," Hunley said. "We have issues with training, we have new supervisors, both in Sierra Vista and Bisbee.
"We have a situation where our customer service staff is short, most of them move up as soon as there is another opening. But some of our turnover are people being promoted within the office, which is good, but then the customer service staff suffers."
The main culprit behind the lack of staff is low pay, Hunley said. While many of the employees in her office are moving up the ladder to other positions within Cochise County, the most glaring issue is the $14.29 paid to a starting clerk, Hunley said.
"That's just above the minimum wage," Hunley says. "We can't compete with even the other county offices. We'll have someone who works here for six months and then the County Attorney's Office will have a vacancy and they'll offer a position at like $4,000 to $6,000 more a year.
"The responsibility that they have here and the work that they do here, they should be paying more. We're processing serious documents and it affects peoples' lives."
In the last year, Hunley has lost two supervisors who went to work for another office in Cochise County or for the Sierra Vista Unified School District.
Hunley explained that the Sierra Vista clerk's customer service window had to close because the only person who could train new employees had to go to Bisbee to teach employees how to do the job. She hopes to open the Sierra Vista customer service window later this month or in early April.
"We were in a situation in Sierra Vista where we had two clerks who were at the window who were brand new," Hunley said. "We had three clerks at the window in Bisbee who were brand new. I only had one person — because of the turnover — who could train new employees. She could not be in both Sierra Vista and Bisbee at the same time. So we had to close the customer service windows in Sierra Vista in order to provide the training we need to get back on track and be back on top of things."
One employee is accepting emergency pleadings only at the customer service window in Sierra Vista, Hunley said.
Most of the employees who come through the clerk's office are staying a few months, but once another job comes open within the county, those individuals are jumping ship, Hunley said.
"You can't blame them, it's a stressful job," Hunley said. "With the turnover we've had, we've also had a lot of backlog. So while we're trying to keep up with the backlog, we're also trying to train new employees and keep up with what's incoming and it's got everybody spread pretty thin.
"We're all taking on extra work. It's a challenge," she added.
Hunley and Dickerson have met with county officials to request an increase in the salary of entry-level clerks that would be commensurate with that of a legal secretary working in either the County Attorney's Office or in one of the county's three defense attorney divisions.
Hunley is hoping to hear about her request for higher salaries by next month.
The judge, meanwhile, acknowledged the shortage at the clerk's office has put a dent in the courtroom and even the county jail.
Dickerson, who is in charge of Early Resolution Court — proceedings that involve simpler, non-violent felony cases in which a trial is not held and the defendant agrees to a plea and is placed on probation — used that as an example where delays have affected a case.
"ERC is a fast track for felonies," he said. "When things go fast, that means there's even less time for the processing of paperwork."
Dickerson said if a document, such as a plea agreement, is not processed on time, then he won't have it in the court file at an ERC hearing. If the document has not been scanned, the judge won't be able to access it on his computer.
"If I'm trying to prep for a sentencing, which was set sooner and that's a good thing, but it also allows for less time to prepare the paperwork, so that often holds me up.
"I'm sure it has the same effect on the County Attorney's Office and probation."
The shortage in the clerk's office has also backed up the jail, Dickerson said.
"We also know that there have been delays in people going from jail to (the Department of) Corrections," he said.
Prison officials won't transport county jail inmates who have been sentenced unless the individual's sentencing packet is completed, Dickerson said. Preparing sentencing packets is lengthy, he said, and the clerk's office is struggling to keep up with those, too.
So while certain felony cases that meet the criteria are placed on a fast track and processed quickly in the courtroom, they are slowed down at the clerk's office because of the lack of employees.
The judge said that historically, the judicial system has always had high turnover in the lower-paid positions, such as the jobs at the office of the clerk of the Superior Court.
But both he and Hunley hope to remedy that with their requests for higher pay. Dickerson said he also hopes to get some additional funding for merit raises for other court employees.
"We are making a proposal," Dickerson said. "It's hopeful that we can get our entry level judicial positions upgraded so we can reduce that turnover and make it more attractive to the applicant. We also want to have some funds available for merit increases for other positions."