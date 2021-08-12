BISBEE— Those iconic individuals who sit in the courtroom and type everything that's being said faster than the roadrunner can outrun the coyote will soon be in the minority as the court system begins recording its proceedings digitally, administrators say.
Court reporters are in short supply at the Cochise County courthouse. They're also not in abundance in courtrooms across the state, and the rest of he country, officials say.
In an administrative order written in mid-July by Cochise County Superior Court Presiding Judge Timothy Dickerson, the jurist said: "Cochise County has experienced a sudden and unexpected shortage of court reporters."
The situation is not new for the county, but it has become more prevalent since court reporters once employed full time at the courthouse started retiring, said Assistant Cochise County Court Administrator Niltza Flores.
Additionally, graduating classes for court reporting schools are getting smaller, Flores said, and it has become increasingly difficult to attract court reporters to the area.
At the moment, the Cochise County Superior Court uses three court reporters who are independent contractors or vendors to handle certain hearings. One of them is Aaron Schlesinger, a former full-time employee at the courthouse who retired after 22 years of service.
Recently, the Arizona Legislature passed a bill authorizing courts to record their proceedings digitally. The legislation is in response to the outcry from court officials across the state concerning the lack of court reporters.
And while court reporters will still be part of the judicial landscape at the Cochise County Superior Court, they won't be the fixtures they have been in years past, Flores said.
"We face challenges," Flores said recently. "With the vacancies we have open we have not been successful in hiring court reporters."
Flores said she does not believe the court reporting profession is growing. On top of that, the courts have to compete for those court reporters who are graduating.
"We have to compete with closed-captioning businesses," Flores said. "If (court reporters) do go to court reporting school sometimes they don't come to the court to work. Sometimes they will work somewhere that will provide them a better schedule for closed-caption (work) or just for people who want to be depositioned.
"We have tried to recruit on the national level," Flores added. "We've increased our wages just trying to get people to come here. I don't know if it's the rural area. But these are some of the challenges we face."
According to a February 2020 article on the website Above the Law, " ... the occupation is, sadly, thinning out. Court reporters used to be trained at an impressive clip, graduating from schools focused on keeping the legal profession flush with support talent. It’s still not a bad way to earn a paycheck — it’s a specialized skill set that commands solid compensation — but it just isn’t exciting the youth as much as it did in bygone days.
"And that’s led to a shortage that will transform into a crisis soon with a retiring population of experienced reporters and very few new graduates replacing them."
The bill recently passed by the Legislature kicks in on Sept. 29, Flores said. Cochise County started digitally recording some of its hearings in July after an administrative order was passed by the Arizona Supreme Court allowing the presiding judge in each county to make the change, court documents show.
"That has given us the ability to use digital audio as the official record," Flores said. "And that's just to help us with the transition that we're experiencing with the lack of court reporters in our area. The Senate bill came up because of all the challenges we face in the state."
Other published reports show that Pima, Coconino, Yavapai and Mohave counties also have suffered court reporter shortages or difficulty hiring them over the years. Those same reports also show that court reporters have been dwindling in numbers since at least 2016, especially in rural areas.
Flores said court reporters like Schlesinger will still be used in criminal jury trials, hearings for mental heath services and socially violent persons, and any cases that stem from indictments on the criminal adult side.
"There was a time when court reporters were employed at the courthouse," Flores said. "We were fully staffed with court reporters up until two years ago, and that's when our last reporters left," she said. "At one time we had at least four court reporters."
Among them was Schlesinger, a second-generation court reporter who began his career in 1993 after getting a degree in philosophy. The 59-year-old, a familiar face at Cochise County Superior Court, said his father was a court reporter and it just seemed a "natural fit" for him.
He started with a deposition firm in Tucson after he left court reporting school. Five years into it, he was sent to the courthouse one day for work and realized that was the place for him.
"I liked the court experience, being in the courtroom," Schlesinger said as he ate his lunch in a tiny back office at the Cochise County courthouse recently. "Then I became an employee of the court. I was employed with them for 22 years. I retired and then now I'm kind of working as needed, but it's kind of turned into an everyday thing."
Schlesinger, who types 225 words a minute — that's the requirement in Arizona in order to be a certified court reporter — says he's not sure if the decline of the court reporting industry is generational or societal.
"I honestly don't know why there isn't a field for it," he said. "It's a professional job. You kind of work for yourself in the sense that you manage your own transcript flow in producing transcripts."
He said court reporters in larger cities are usually getting scooped up by deposition and closed-captioning firms. So the few who do graduate are going that route rather than into courtrooms.
Schlesinger concedes he does feel a sense of loss because of what's happening with his profession across the country. He said digital recorders cannot replace the human ear.
"We have the human ear, we have the human brain," he said. "We process the proceedings and then we make shorthand of what our brain processes. The digital system just records the loudest noises in the room. It picks up whatever voices are loudest. I think you lose that human ear, the human processing capability when you go to digital."
Flores said the new way of doing things is a bit daunting.
"It's a little scary," she said. "People are wondering will everything get recorded? We just have to get used to it."