BISBEE — There is a significant shortage of defense attorneys at the Cochise County courthouse, officials say, a situation that is prompting delays in hearings and trials and increasing the length of time that defendants are spending in jail.
In hearing after hearing, judges are bemoaning the reality that there are not enough defense lawyers in the three county offices where they’re employed to represent criminal defendants who are indigent. Private attorneys who contract with the court to defend the poor also are in short supply.
As a result, hearings are routinely continued so that the attorneys who are available and handling cases can have more time to prepare.
One of the factors revolves around conflicts. if one of the three county defense attorney offices has a conflict with a case, then it must be transferred to another office or to a private defense attorney who is contracted by the county. That process fuels delays because the newly appointed attorney must become acquainted with the case, said Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson, the county’s presiding judge.
One of the most glaring examples of the shortage occurred about two weeks ago when Dickerson was forced to set bond for an accused pedophile after the defendant’s bail eligibility hearing had to be delayed twice because there was no attorney to represent him. The defendant has not been able to post bail because it was high; an attorney was finally appointed to his case this week, Dickerson said at the man’s arraignment.
At another hearing this week, a non-indigent defendant asked for a second, court-appointed attorney after the one he had been working with withdrew from the case. After Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal and assistant prosecutor Lori Zucco then learned that the defendant had a new job making more than $4,000 a month, his request for a court-appointed lawyer was shot down.
“We’re having an extremely difficult time finding an attorney in this county,” Cardinal told defendant Adam Brown after asking him if he was sure he could not work with the court-appointed lawyer he had. “At the moment, we have a shortage of attorneys. Just putting that out there.”
Dickerson said the problem is worse than ever.
“Right now it’s sort of an acute problem,” he said last week in his chambers. “But it’s always been a problem. The county attorney’s office and the public defense offices — there’s three of those — have always had a relatively high turnover.
“(But) right now it’s sort of come to a head because we’ve had a couple of defense counsel leave those offices this year and they were individuals who had a fairly high criminal caseload.”
The main reason for the lawyer exodus is salaries, said both Dickerson and interim public defender Patrica Enriquez.
“That they’re switching jobs for financial reasons, I think that would be safe to say,” Dickerson said.
In an email to the Herald/Review, Enriquez, who is leaving for a position in Pima County where she has a house, agreed that salaries are the “main issue.” She said her office is down two positions and also mentioned there are other problems, but would not elaborate.
Caseloads may be another sticking point. The county has three defense attorney divisions that include the public defender, the legal advocate and the legal defender. The legal advocate is Xochitl Orozco and the legal defender is Sara Dent. There has not been a public defender since Richard Karwaczka left the office last fall to become the county’s new administrator. That’s when Enriquez became the interim.
The only office that is fully staffed is Orozco’s.
Dickerson explained that if one of these offices has a conflict with a defendant or other parties involved in that person’s case, then that matter must be transferred to one of the other two divisions. If, however, all three officers have a conflict, then a private defense attorney must be contracted by the county to represent the defendant. This process is usually carried out for defendants who are indigent.
Some of the public defense attorneys who have left Cochise County also left behind large caseloads, Dickerson said. When those cases are reassigned, the new attorney on the matter must become familiar with the case and the defendant, Dickerson said.
“You can have a case that’s been going six months or longer and then you have the next court hearing where I’m told, ‘Well judge I’m new on the case,’ and that’s totally true. It may not be starting over but it’s close to that.
“We have a new attorney assigned a month or less before a trial date and then the story is, we end up continuing,” the judge added. “There won’t be a trial until next year and the person is in jail. If nothing else, they’re (the defendant) staying in jail a lot longer, which is not great for the defendant and it’s not great for the county budget. It’s expensive to keep people incarcerated.”
There also is a shortage of private defense attorneys available to contract with the county to represent indigent persons, Dickerson said.
“I don’t think we have any Cochise County (private) attorneys right now who have a contract,” Dickerson said. “They’re all from Pima County.
“Of course, that causes problems because I can understand they might not want to drive down here for one hearing. So they appear by phone, and sometimes we have problems with the phones. They also try to group their cases together and that can cause delays.”
Additionally, not having a private attorney on contract with the county can be expensive.
“If we don’t have someone on contract at a rate that’s been negotiated with the county, then we are left with just appointing somebody that the defense counsel nominates and let’s just say it’s going to be more expensive,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson believes the attorney shortage — both county defense attorneys and private lawyers who contract with Cochise County — is linked to pay.
“My speculation, and this is from what I hear, is that wages are on the rise, but they’re not much on the rise in Cochise County,” he said.
The judge said he does not blame the county’s Board of Supervisors for failing to keep pace with salaries being offered in other areas.
“I’ve been through many, many budget processes with the Board of Supervisors and I feel that they always trying to deal fairly with the judicial system,” he said. “But we’re in a difficult time where wages are going up elsewhere, and I don’t think, at least in our county, that the public wages are keeping pace.”
Dickerson said he has been working with county administrator Karwaczka on the attorney shortage issue. The judge also said Karwaczka is aware of the lower salaries being paid in Cochise County compared to other parts of the state, but he preferred that Karwaczka address that.
Karwaczka did not respond to repeated requests for comment for this article, including two emails sent to him directly and one email sent to county spokeswoman Camila Rochin. The latter asked the Herald/Review to send questions for Karwaczka. On Tuesday morning Rochin said Karwaczka would be attending meetings and could not answer the three questions sent to him for this article.
Dickerson said he just wishes there were more attorneys at the courthouse, including on the prosecution side where the turnover is not as prevalent.
“When we’re trying to schedule a trial, a firm trial date, the prosecutor will say, ‘Well, I have this trial trial this month and that trial that month,’ ” Dickerson said. “Their plates are fairly full.”