BISBEE — If you have kept financial statements and other sensitive documents you do not want to leave in your trash, now is the time to get rid of it all and help a local nonprofit.

The Bisbee Community Chorus is holding its annual shred it fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at the Ace Hardware store on Naco Highway.

