BISBEE — If you have kept financial statements and other sensitive documents you do not want to leave in your trash, now is the time to get rid of it all and help a local nonprofit.
The Bisbee Community Chorus is holding its annual shred it fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at the Ace Hardware store on Naco Highway.
You can watch while your documents, such as bank and credit card statements, old tax returns, checkbook registers, medical records or anything else of a sensitive nature go through the shredder.
Unwanted, old medications — just place all the pills in one baggy — can be safely disposed at the site.
Bring any old eyeglasses and samples of toiletries to pass on to local charities.
There is a suggested donation of $10 per box of papers.
Anne Moats, one of the organizers, said, “Funds raised will go to support operations of the Bisbee Community Chorus, an Arizona nonprofit corporation and 501c3 charitable organization. This twice-yearly fundraiser helps us to continue bringing choral music to Bisbee.”
