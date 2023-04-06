BISBEE — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, joined by three other members of Congress, got an earful Wednesday when they listened to the concerns of local officials at a border roundtable hosted by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Sinema, chair of the Senate Border Management Subcommittee, seemed most taken aback by the experiences of two mayors who talked about how the constant barrage of undocumented migrants streaming across the border in Cochise County is affecting their respective municipalities.
She called the current situation at the border a crisis, the product of a "broken immigration system."
"We know Arizona can't wait for Congress to act," the senator said.
Sinema and the newly-elected Ciscomani, who represents the 6th Congressional District in the state, also heard from a Cochise County supervisor, the county attorney, the Sierra Vista police chief and, of course, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels regarding the daily challenges faced by anyone who lives on or near the border in Cochise County.
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, and U.S. Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and David Valadao, R-California, also were at the roundtable.
"It's getting to the point where we're saying, 'Why not just let them (undocumented migrants) get through so that we can get them out of our hair,' " said Douglas Mayor Donald Huish.
Huish said the latest ploy by the Mexican cartels in the Douglas area includes bringing in undocumented people who ask for asylum so U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are distracted in the process of interviewing these individuals. In the meantime, the cartels then sneak others into the country who are criminals.
Huish, who has said repeatedly that Douglas usually sees about 100 migrants a day attempting to cross the border illegally from Agua Prieta, Sonora, said this latest move by the cartels is unique because the migrants who cross the border in Cochise County are not known for surrendering and seeking asylum, but for trying to outrun law enforcement.
Getting away from law enforcement is something that undocumented migrants can do only with the help of people who are recruited by the cartels via social media.
These recruits are known as load car drivers because they are transporting migrants — referred to as "loads" by the cartels — to Tucson and Phoenix. They are usually instructed by the cartels to drive out of this area as fast as possible and to avoid cops at all cost, Dannels and Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre have said.
Because of that there have been numerous accidents in which migrants and load car drivers have been injured.
The worst incident involving a load car driver so far in the county involved the death of a 65-year-old woman on State Route 90 who was on her way to meet her son for lunch for her birthday. She was killed instantly, investigators said, by a 16-year-old load car driver who was carrying two migrants in his vehicle. The driver slammed into the woman's car, almost slicing it in two. He was not being pursued by law enforcement at the time, but he was driving at almost 100 mph, running the red light at Mustang Corners when he plowed into the victim, investigators said.
That kind of situation is what Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa said frightens him.
Many load car drivers have roared through Sierra Vista on their way to Interstate 10. McCaa said he is worried for his teenage daughter, who just started driving, and his mother.
"I've gotten fearful," he told Sinema and Ciscomani.
He said he has told his mother that he will shop for her because he's so concerned about her getting into an accident with a load car driver.
"I don't know what to do," he said quietly.
The mayors' accounts were echoed by McIntyre, who grew up in Douglas and who compared the current scenario in Cochise County to living in the video game Grand Theft Auto because of the load car situation.
"It's turned into a video game,' McIntyre told Sinema and Ciscomani.
He explained in an email what he meant: "If you watch a couple of YouTube videos of the video game Grand Theft Auto, you’ll have a better idea. Basically, the bad guys driving as fast as they can, regardless of who they endanger or injure. Citizens having to flee the danger, cars being wrecked, large police pursuits. The thing is, in the game, when you get caught, you get to start that “life” over. Here, they’re playing the game with real lives, including their own."
On top of the load car drivers' disregard for other motorists, they are causing problems even before they pick up the migrants they've been recruited to transport, police said.
Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher said there have been instances when load car drivers waiting to pick up their charges have gone in to Sierra Vista and committed other crimes, such as shoplifting.
The chief said the number of felonies his agency has referred to the county attorney's office have risen by about 70% since 2020, part of that increase fueled by border-related offenses.
"It's a no-win situation," Thrasher said. "We need the federal government to step up."
Dannels, who has held a handful of roundtable events over the last several months with the intent of asking elected officials for help, said the county spent about $4.3 million in border-related crimes in 2022.
Sinema assured the group she is working tirelessly to bring some kind of relief to Cochise County. Her spokesman, Pablo Sierra-Carmona, said Sinema and Ciscomani introduced the Combating Cartels on Social Media Act, a bipartisan bill that "establishes and implements a national strategy to combat cartel recruitment activity on social media and other online platforms to help keep Arizona children safe from the cartels."
The bill is sitting in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Sierra-Carmona said.
Sinema also partnered with Tillis of North Carolina on a bipartisan proposal to boost investments in Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations Officers; reassert control of the border through increased enforcement, technology and resources; modernize the asylum system; reform the employment visa system to ensure this country's global competitiveness; and establish a pathway for legal citizenship for roughly 2 million Dreamers who were brought to the U.S. when they were children, Sierra-Carmona said.
The senator ended Wednesday's roundtable by saying that she would include Huish and McCaa in a future session where both men could talk to legislators about the daily border-related occurrences in Cochise County.
The mayors said they'll be ready when the opportunity presents itself.