SIERRA VISTA — Social services for the homeless and others in need will be available under one roof at a first-time event designed to help people connect easily with agencies that provide assistance.
The event, called Sierra Vista Community Connect, scheduled March 1 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Ethel Berger Center, 2950 E. Tacoma St., is part of a pilot program city officials are embarking on to hopefully help those in need to help themselves.
Organized by the city of Sierra Vista, the Sierra Vista Police Department and Cochise Housing Connection, this will be the first time essential social services will be accessible to those in need in one central location, said Matt McLachlan, the city’s community development director.
McLachlan said a survey commissioned by the city two years ago titled “Voices of Sierra Vista and Cochise County: Defining the Gap in Homelessness Services,” essentially concluded there is a lack of services in the area and those that do exist are not easily accessible for the homeless and others in need.
“The result was that services are difficult to navigate because they’re so spread out,” McLachlan said.
The report’s author, Alicia Fanning, echoed that in the study: “The number one change that needs to occur is to make your current resources more available. No one knows where they are, who they are, or how they can help. This affects how effectively the homeless population is reintegrated into society and how much funding agencies receive from the community.
“Streamline the system,” Fanning said.
The ideal situation was to create a one-stop resource and referral center, McLachlan said.
That’s where Jay Matchett of the newly established Cochise Housing Connection came in. Matchett, who recently opened a Bisbee-based nonprofit aimed at helping people find safe and affordable housing, had launched an effort in River Falls, Wisconsin, that mirrored the idea set for Sierra Vista.
Matchett said he was contacted by McLachlan regarding the plans for Sierra Vista. The two sit on a committee focused on the homeless and how to help that population change their situation.
“I’ve seen this work before,” Matchett said. “We had a stand-alone resource center and we found that there is a a lot of value to that.”
The one-stop services center will be available once a month, for six months, as a pilot program so that city officials can determine if it’s successful.
There is no charge to participate and lunch will be offered at the first event. There will be other giveaways, McLachlan said, like Better Bucks booklets.
While the services are designed “specifically for Sierra Vista residents,” Sierra Vista Police Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said that anyone who needs assistance is welcome to attend.
Borgstadt said participants do not have to be homeless or living at the poverty level in order to ask for services. He said people should come to the event regardless of whether they currently need assistance.
“Even if people do not have a need on that particular day, they’ll be aware of the services that are out there,” Borgstadt said.