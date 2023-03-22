Sara Ransom

Sara Ransom, an attorney who has been serving as contracted corporate counsel to Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative since 2021, has been hired as general counsel.

The announcement was made on March 10 by Jason Bowling, chief executive officer at SSVEC. According to Bowling, Ransom has become an indispensable contributor to the cooperative, advising the Board of Directors and providing legal guidance in almost all aspects of SSVEC's operations. Bowling expressed his excitement and satisfaction that Ransom has agreed to join their organization.

