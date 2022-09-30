BISBEE — The annual St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish fall festival is always a fun, tasty day thanks to the parish Women’s Club that makes those delectable sweet treats and church members who volunteer their time in the kitchen preparing Mexican food for lunch and dinner.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to around 9 p.m. The kitchen will be open until 8 p.m. or until the food runs out. Take out is also offered.

