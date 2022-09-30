BISBEE — The annual St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish fall festival is always a fun, tasty day thanks to the parish Women’s Club that makes those delectable sweet treats and church members who volunteer their time in the kitchen preparing Mexican food for lunch and dinner.
The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to around 9 p.m. The kitchen will be open until 8 p.m. or until the food runs out. Take out is also offered.
"The Club will open their 'Sweet Tooth' booth with a huge assortment of baked goods and other items sure to please," said spokesperson Ruth Dugie.
Beer and margaritas will be available.
Festival goers will find a silent auction full of wonderful items, popular arts and crafts, and a cake booth sponsored by St. Vincent de Paul. The silent auction will close at 7 p.m.
“An adult coin toss will generate much excitement by those trying to win their favorite bottle of adult spirits,” Dugie added.
There will be outdoor games suitable for all ages, she said.
DJ Jack Earnest will provide music from the afternoon into the evening.
Throughout the day there will be a variety of raffles with the main raffle drawing in the evening culminating with cash prizes of $100, $500 and $750.
Proceeds from the fall festival support St. Patrick, particularly the large annual liability insurance premium.
Dugie stated, “Put this day on your calendar. It will be a good place to find lunch or dinner, to see your friends and to have a relaxing time. You’ll be glad you did. See you there.”
