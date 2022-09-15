BISBEE — If churches could smile, St. Patrick Roman Catholic Parish would be beaming from ear to ear.
Thanks to a massive fundraising campaign launched during the height of COVID-19, St. Patrick church’s stained glass window restoration project with its panes depicting the life of Christ was completed last week.
More than $500,000 was raised in three years, not just from community parishioners; donations — from as little as $5 to $5,000 and more — came from former parishioners as far away as Canada, the Philippines and other parts of the country as well as Arizona, said Joe Saba, a retired priest who grew up in Bisbee and attended the Catholic school once attached to the church.
Word of the restoration campaign was spread through monthly church newsletters mailed to former St. Patrick members outside the community and one posted inside the church.
“We even raised money from a burrito sale fundraiser at the church during the stair climbing event,” said Saba. “Every little bit helped and added up.”
It had to.
Church officials knew the price tag for the window restoration project was going to be hefty. The style of the windows at St. Patrick, known as Munich Pictorial Style, is a 15th century craft that was developed in the Royal Bavarian Stained Glass Establishment in 1827 under Ludwig I of Bavaria. Installed 107 years ago by Emil Frei of St. Louis, the windows had never been cleaned or restored. The painstaking work that began in January 2021 was headed by none other than Emil Frei’s great-grandson, Stephen Frei.
While the majority of the half million dollars raised — about $350,000 — was earmarked for the cleaning and restoration of any cracks or shatters, the remainder was for structural work and painting of the windows. Work included replacing oil-based putty sealants on the windows with silicone. The diffusion glass — known as Lexan — covering the windows was removed and replaced with quarter-inch tempered glass.
Two years ago, Frei’s company — which has been in the family since 1898 when Emil Frei established it in St. Louis — completed the cleaning and restoration of the church’s south- and west-facing windows.
“After two of the stained glass windows were completed a few years ago, people were able to see how beautiful they were, and it gave them an idea how St Patrick’s would look when it was completed,” said Saba.
Saba is hardly a stranger when it comes to a lasting mark on the Bisbee community. His parents, Elaine and Dr. Joseph Saba, left an enduring fingerprint that immeasurably impacted Bisbee for more than half a century.
Before “power couples'' was a buzzword, the Sabas were basically that, devoting their lives to the city’s early cultural and professional emergence. His mother spearheaded fundraising efforts and rummage sales for the YWCA, Bisbee Council on Arts and Humanities, American Cancer Society and was a driving force behind the Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum and the Muheim Heritage House. His father practiced medicine at Copper Queen Dispensary and Hospital, was involved in the design of Bisbee’s new hospital in Warren and later appointed chief surgeon. The acute care wing of the Copper Queen Community Hospital was named after him.
“They did a lot for Bisbee,” Saba said. “I think when you grow up in a family like that which is so community-oriented, that you just naturally pick that up and it becomes part of your life’s work.”
If the St. Patrick’s stained glass restoration project is part of Saba’s life’s work, it’s part of the Bisbee community’s as well.
“These windows tell biblical stories that are so inspirational,” he said. “Even if you’re not of the Catholic faith, you can go in to enjoy them for their beauty and of the stories they tell. We needed and wanted them to be preserved so they can be appreciated for another 100-plus years so people of all faiths and denominations can come into St. Patrick’s and admire them. They’ve always been important to us, not just to the parishioners, but also to the community."
Not long ago, Saba said the church’s entire brickwork was remortared and its roof repaired.
“Now that the beautiful windows are completed, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Saba.