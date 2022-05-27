BISBEE — It was a night of bouncing balloons, bright flower bouquets and few hundred smiles and tears as the Bisbee High School Class of 2022 graduated Thursday night at the Warren Ballpark.
The stands were filled with families and friends ready to celebrate the achievement of the 65 seniors. Parents of the graduates were allowed to sit on the field near their sons and daughters, nieces and nephews for the first time in two years. The stands were filled with relatives and friends whose pride was contagious.
With Bisbee High School Principal Darin Giltner bowing out to attend his daughter’s graduation from Buena High School in Sierra Vista, football coach Brian Vertrees took over as emcee of the event.
He told the seniors, “This is the next step in your journey and it can be exciting and frightening. Keep an open mind and don’t feel pressured. Be anything you want to be. Stay true to yourself. I’m so excited to see what you’ll do in the world.”
Class president Daiana Morales said, “This graduating class has demonstrated the perseverance and determination in the face of a pandemic, a plethora of social challenges and one’s own personal struggles. We’ve come a long way to reach this moment and tonight is truly a memorable occasion as it’s possibly the first and last time we are all together in the same place celebrating our accomplishments.
“I would like to say to my classmates to never give up on yourselves when things go wrong, as they sometimes will. Encourage yourselves to be determined and enjoy every moment.
“We’ve been blessed and inspired by our incredible teachers, administrators and coaches who give their all each and every day to provide us with an education and pushing us to do our best.”
Zachary Feller, salutatorian, had some pre–speech jitters, but with the full support of his family and friends he mastered his speech.
According to his mother, Lianne Rogers, “He nailed it. He did really well.”
Feller said, “If going to Bisbee High School has taught me anything, it’s that you should do what makes you happy. My first year here, I found that I really enjoy messing around with music programs and mixing songs together. My second year, I took my first Music and Media Production class with Tyler Vertrees, and realized just how much I wanted to continue this, and maybe even make it my career.
“A quote from ‘The Rings Return of the King’ struck a chord in me. The quote goes: ‘This day does not belong to one man, but to all. Let us together rebuild this world that we may share in the days of peace.’
“I would like to wish nothing but the best to each of you in whatever your future holds — college, trade school, military or any other endeavor you may embark upon. Thank you Bisbee High School, and congratulations Class of 2022. May the Force be with you all.”
Valedictorian Valerie Wright said, “Today, we stand on the brink of a new chapter in our lives. Take a moment to reflect on everything that we have achieved. Take a moment to look back and to see and appreciate just how far we have all come. Today is our opportunity to acknowledge our accomplishments.”
She suggested, “You need to acknowledge where you are. You may find that your high school years were years well spent. You may find that you regret some of the opportunities that you allowed to slip by. Acknowledge them, accept them and then prepare to move on ... to tomorrow.
“Wherever you may find yourself and whatever challenge you may have chosen to follow and explore, hold true to what shaped your yesterdays, acknowledge and appreciate what you are today and dare to be all that you can be tomorrow.
“From this day forward, let us make each decision with our best interests in mind. Let us believe in ourselves so that we may reach our goals and fulfill our dreams. We’ve already taken the first step by making it to this ceremony today. Now, it’s time to take the next steps in the journey that is our lives and begin to build our futures.”
Twenty-seven students of the graduating class did well on scholarships with a total of $1,496,300 awarded.
With a flourish of cheers and caps tossed into the air, the Bisbee firefighters let loose the annual barrage of fireworks to celebrate the occasion lighting up the sky above a crowded field of hugging parents, teachers and friends.