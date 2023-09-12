BISBEE — Anyone who has lived in Bisbee for any length of time has run across Steve Moramarco. He’s a true Renaissance man—radio deejay on KBRP, accomplished filmmaker, and leader of the popular punk/Americana band, The Steve Moramarco Conspiracy. Every week, he painstakingly compiles a list of Bisbee-based art and music events, posting them on his website,www.thisweekinbisbee.com, and emailing them to his extensive list of contacts.
Steve is so ubiquitous that it’s hard to believe he wasn’t born in Bisbee. In fact, he has only lived in town for three-and-a-half years. He relocated to Arizona from Los Angeles at the start of the pandemic. Steve waxes philosophical about the transition: “Well…it WAS time for me to leave LA, in a certain way,” he chuckles. “All of a sudden, my world got very small. Artists are essential, you know.”
Prior to his move, Steve possessed scant knowledge of Bisbee, most of it gleaned from friends. His impending transition felt like a total whim, so he Googled Bisbee extensively, and talked to people who claimed that the town was the “Brooklyn of the Southwest.”
Above all, Steve trusted his own intuition. Everything fell into place. He found a super-cheap, dog-friendly Airbnb for himself and his beloved pooch Otis.
“I just had a good vibe about the town, even before I saw old Bisbee,” he explains. He looked at real estate near comedian Doug Stanhope’s home in the heights of Warren, but decided it was too pricey. Eventually, he bought a house in a more modest area.
Sitting on his porch swing next to a pillow that reads, “No Place Else I’d Rather Bisbee”, Steve exudes a quiet confidence. When a swarm of mosquitoes emerges from the bushes, he leads me inside. His house screams, “musician bachelor pad”—battered thrift store furniture, guitar cases strewn everywhere.
Prior to his move, Steve was very much a city guy. Born in Utah (but not raised by Mormons), he grew up in San Diego, then moved to LA. During the ensuing decades, he became involved in an impressive array of projects. In 2008, he directed and filmed a movie inspired by his own midlife crisis.
“I tried antidepressants and all that, but then I was able to get off them,” he said. “Afterwards, I had a surge of creativity.”
“My film is about a life intervention, not drugs,” Steve emphasizes. “Just getting my life back together after the upheaval.”
Steve shot a couple of videos for the Meat Puppets, entitled “Nine Pins” and “Warranty.” Both videos were filmed in Arizona, long before Steve suspected that he’d move here. He’s proud of both efforts. “Maybe it’s because I’m a Capricorn, but I’m very much a doer,” he laughs. “I’ve always directed my videos, run my bands, and so on.”
Steve’s latest band, “The Steve Moramarco Conspiracy” is both popular and successful. Fronted by Steve, the lineup includes Cactuss Davis on drums and Harley Rudell on bass. The trio delivers a big sound that combines the best of folk, rock and roll, gospel, and psychedelia. Their songs bear such amusing titles as “Get High and Go to Work”, “Government Cheese”, and Steve’s personal favorite, “Satan, Lend Me a Dollar.” One of the reasons why he favors the last song is because it’s so popular. “15,000 streams on Spotify, so far,” he says proudly. It was even featured in a 2006 episode of the show “Weeds.”
Steve’s band performs throughout Bisbee, but they play most often at the Grand, Bisbee Social Club, and Room 4 (smallest bar in Arizona). You can catch them most weekends at one of these venues.
For more information, just check out the Conspiracy’s appearances at—where else?—www.thisweekinbisbee.com.
