BISBEE — Almost as familiar as the sun and the sky she busks under, Christa Leigh is as close to a living — and singing — landmark in Old Bisbee as it gets.
The 41-year-old musician has been busking the streets of Old Bisbee since 2013, singing her heart out in whatever weather the day brings, trying to make her way in this world on handfuls of tips for herself and her 9-year-old daughter.
She doesn't get a pay raise, medical benefits, or a 401k at her "office" on the corner of Main Street by Western Bank, whose management gave her permission to use their sidewalk years ago.
"They were OK with it," she said.
Buskers come and go in Old Bisbee; some play the streets for a week, a few days, maybe a month at the most, and then they're gone.
But not Christa Leigh, who is as constant in Old Bisbee as the North Star.
For Leigh, almost every day and weekends for the last nine years have been working days.
Her salary — driven by what she calls "an eight-hour playlist in her head" — comes in pocket change, rumpled dollars and though every now and then someone might drop $100 in her guitar case, it's a hard way to make ends meet.
And though she wouldn't mind some solid indoor bookings, Leigh feels blessed to sing in a community where she says she feels not just appreciated and recognized, but loved.
"Locals have helped me and my daughter survive with tips," said Leigh, who has busked around the country since 2008 before landing in Bisbee nine years ago on Thanksgiving shortly after giving birth to her daughter in Quartzite. "This is my work, and they understand that. So many people, especially locals, know me, talk with me and seem to love me a lot. They even used to call me the 'Bisbee Soundtrack,' and sometimes I'll hear tourists say 'Meet me by the singing lady.'
"I feel I'm a big part of this community. I know how to point people who are in need in the right direction for whatever local resources they need, whether it's food or for getting clean."
Nothing has come easy for Leigh in her life, including trying to find steady work when she moved back to her parents’ home in Illinois following a few years of homelessness. Leigh's busking took a major hit for two years when COVID-19 swept in. But she was fortunate she was able to qualify for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance that provided up to 79 weeks of benefits to qualifying individuals.
She said she's glad to be back at her corner — her "office," she sometimes calls it — for up to four hours a day depending on the weather, belting out her playlist of country and folk music, along with jazz and ‘60s-era hits.
"I can add to or change my playlist on the spot to what's going on in the streets," she said. "Sometimes I get requests, but mostly I just go with the vibe. I usually try to play upbeat, mellow music."
Now and then she goes home after a shift with a meager amount of tips, and occasionally she gets shut out. Once in a while she’ll have a great day, and she’ll walk away with some good money, close to $100, or a bit more.
"Sometimes it gets emotionally draining, doing this," she said. "I'm always out there on the corner, hoping to go home with some decent money. It's not easy, especially when you have a kid. You can go home with $2 and other days maybe $100. You just never really know what your day is going to be.
"Part of what makes this great for me, though, is when people are having a bad day, and I'm able to cheer them up. That makes me feel what I'm doing is an OK, positive thing."
Longtime local musician Mark Pierce, who owns Bisbee Soap and Sundry and Hugh's Ship Candy Shop, tips his hat to Leigh both as a musician and a mother.
"She brings music to this town, and when there's music on the streets it makes things happen and sets off a good vibe for everyone," said Pierce, who also busked in Old Bisbee when he first hit town with a bicycle and a banjo in 2010.
"She's also a mother and works real hard day in and day out in weather to support her child. She's out there, working it for her kid, determined, and she's bringing it with spurs on. I'm trying to get her some indoor gigs at the Copper Queen Hotel. She's more than earned it."
That's something Leigh would embrace in a New York minute.
"My work is weather-related, and I also have a daughter in school so I try to coordinate everything around that," she said. "Finding babysitters was always a problem early on, whether it was Quartzite or here. When she was a toddler, I brought her to the corner in a stroller while I was busking. But after a while she'd get bored and throw fits so that became too difficult."
Though holidays, spring break, events like the Gay Pride parade and summer months that attract tourists to Old Bisbee bring good paydays, Leigh wouldn't mind some indoor venues for a little steadier paycheck.
"When I first visited Bisbee, I thought it might be a better community for myself and my daughter, and it's been terrific," she said. "I've always liked busking, I connect pretty well with people when I'm playing music.
“But playing indoors now and then, well, that would be very sweet."