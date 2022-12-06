BISBEE — The Subway Gallery will celebrate Bisbee's Bovee Brothers’ new show featuring all new work from Saturday, Dec. 10, through the second week of January. The gallery is open 5-8 p.m.

Paul Bovee wasn’t one of the first but he joined the gallery in the early 1990s, and his brother Steve joined shortly after. Both are painters. Steve, who has been painting his whole life, is also a published book illustrator, playwright and cartoonist.

