BISBEE — The Subway Gallery will celebrate Bisbee's Bovee Brothers’ new show featuring all new work from Saturday, Dec. 10, through the second week of January. The gallery is open 5-8 p.m.
Paul Bovee wasn’t one of the first but he joined the gallery in the early 1990s, and his brother Steve joined shortly after. Both are painters. Steve, who has been painting his whole life, is also a published book illustrator, playwright and cartoonist.
Paul began painting when he moved to Bisbee in 1980. Both brothers paint without a scroll of art degrees. Their paintings reflect life as they see it, and both work in very different styles. Paul taught English at Cochise College until 2006 when he retired to paint full time. His influences — Cezanne, Van Gogh, Hopper and Monet, among others — can be seen in his work. The light, skies and landscapes of Southeast Arizona shine through both the brothers' work. Once you’ve seen one of Steve's animals, you’ll never forget his work.
The brothers have been painting continuously for the last year, and they bring 30 new paintings — of people, of animals of striking landscapes around Bisbee — that can be viewed and are available for purchase beginning Dec. 10.
There will be food, drinks, including but limited to wine and beer. And likely some merriment.
The Subway Gallery is located at 43 Brewery Ave. on the first floor of the Silver King Hotel.
Other members’ work will be in a different area of the gallery, including two of Subway's original members, Manny Martinez and his wife, Danielle, both ceramic artists as well as painters; photographer Carole Beauchamp; painter Gene Elliston; photographer MaryAnn Hanson-Germond; ceramic artist Margo Macartney; and ceramic artist and painter Cheyenne MacMasters.
The Subway Gallery has remained in business since 1986 when the original group of artists began showing their work on Subway Street. They had a sign that read "Subway Gallery," so when circumstances, time after time, required moving to a new location, the name and the sign came along. The Subway Gallery is anywhere the sign is, although at the moment it is recovering from damage.
