BISBEE — The Subway Gallery invites you to attend the opening of its April 2022 exhibit at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, as part of Bisbee’s Art Walk. Titled "Clouds and Water,": this special show features the work of all members of the Subway Gallery.
The opening reception will be 5-p.m. April 9 at 43 Brewery Ave., aka “The Gulch.” Beer and wine will be available, and for the first time in two years, you may find some finger food.
The Subway Gallery is the oldest, continuously operating collective gallery in Bisbee. It began in 1986. Two of the original members, Manny and Danielle Martinez, are with the gallery 36 years later.
They are potters of great skill, as well as painters. Danielle’s work includes cards.
The gallery has two photographers, Carole Beauchamp and Mary Ann Hanson Germond. Several painters, the brothers Bovee, Paul and Steve; Gene Elliston; Cheyenne MacMasters; Janice Sanders; and Monte Surratt come from varied backgrounds with great talent. The group of 11 is rounded out with another potter, Margo Macartney, who also paints.
Surratt retired as the head of the Art Department at Cochise College and now paints full time. You’ll want to check out his paintings, as he has focused his work on clouds.
"Clouds and Water" may be an attempt on the part of these artists to invoke a healthy monsoon and to end the dry spell.