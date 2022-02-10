BISBEE — The Subway Gallery is presenting the opening of a new show, featuring the paintings and artwork of member Monte Surratt and his wife, Pamela Bunt, both longtime Bisbee artists, at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, as part of Bisbee’s Art Walk.
Surratt is a retired art instructor who taught for more than 30 years at Cochise College. He will exhibit works in oil on canvas and drawings on board. His oils are basically abstract landscapes as well as figurative while his drawings are his social commentary on the world.
Bunt has been contributing art in Bisbee for decades. She is a retired intermodal expressive arts therapist. She has been a member of the Central School Project for more than 25 years. Her exhibit will feature primarily abstract oil paintings and a variety of printmaking/mixed media works on paper.
The two will be on hand Saturday night after 5 p.m. to meet and greet visitors. Masks are required.
Despite its name, the Subway Gallery is not on Subway Street. It’s at 34 Brewery Ave. The gallery is the oldest, continuously-operating collective gallery in Bisbee, opening for the first time on Subway Street in 1986. It has moved several times, and now has its home on the Gulch, underneath the Silver King Hotel. It will always be the Subway Gallery.