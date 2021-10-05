BISBEE — Although the artists of the Subway Gallery do not feel the times are safe enough to resurrect our gala opening night parties of food, drink and merriment — parties that made the Subway a favorite on the Art Walk in the days before the Covid pandemic — we have officially reopened. The gallery is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and each month you will see new exhibits.
We are pleased to announce two new members who have recently joined us, and we are featuring their work beginning Saturday, Oct. 9. The Subway Gallery opened in 1986 and is the oldest collective gallery in Bisbee.
Two of the original members are still active: Manny Martinez and his wife, Danielle, both ceramic artists, as well as painters; Carole Beauchamp, photographer; Paul and Steve Bovee, both painters; Gene Elliston, painter; MaryAnn Hanson-Germond, photographer; Margo Macartney, ceramic artist; Cheyenne MacMasters, painter; and Monte Surratt, painter, complete the membership.
Our newest members, Mahala Lewis and Janice Sanders, are both painters you will want to meet. And you’ll love their work.
Mahala paints and draws and teaches art at Bisbee High School. She grew up in Malaysia, and she uses her art to explore the convergence of her heritage, her identity and nature. Her themes of “eastern culture” reflect her childhood experiences in Malaysia, and she has re-appropriated those experiences from an American perspective. Her paintings speak to the aspects of her being an Asian-American, aspects assigned to her from the dominant culture. Her art permits her to reclaim her identity. She works in various mediums, often in very different styles — some drawings, some paintings — each unique.
Janice Sanders moved to Bisbee three years ago and spent those years, like many who move to Bisbee, working on the 110-year old Craftsman house she and her husband bought in Warren. Finally satisfied with that project, she has now resumed her first love: painting. Janice has been an artist since the age of three, when she painted her mother’s dressing table with vibrant red nail polish. At college, she negotiated a deal with her parents who insisted she study something that would provide a means to earn a living, by majoring in education. But she minored in art. She would never give up art. She became a teacher, a profession that provided a long and happy career. But she always continued being an artist. Janice paints in oil, but also has recently become more involved in watercolors.
The Subway Gallery, located at 34 Brewery Gulch, will remain open until 8 p.m. this Saturday, so come and see our new work, and meet our new artists.
We continue to ask visitors to wear masks.