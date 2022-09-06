BISBEE — The August opening of Subway Gallery’s Monsoon Madness exhibit was such a hit that members insist it helped continue the monsoons into the beginning of September.
While it now appears that the monsoons will soon be finished, the madness still reigns. Exposure to so much lush green and stunning vegetation in a typically brown desert has demanded that the madness continue for yet another month.
This means there is a second opening this weekend.
The artist reception for the continued show, Monsoon Madness, will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, as part of the September Saturday Night Art Walk. While there could still possibly be a scant monsoon shower, most of the artists will be there to offer a variety of food and drinks.
A group of two photographers, three potters and five painters will participate.
Gallery members are Carole Beauchamp, Paul Bovee, Steve Bovee, Gene Elliston, Mary Ann Hanson Germond, Margo Macartney, Danielle Martinez, Manny Martinez, Janice Sanders and Monte Surratt.
The Subway Gallery is located at 43 Brewery Ave. (the Gulch) downstairs in the Silver King Hotel. Regular hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On every second Saturday, the gallery remains open until 8 p.m. with at least some of the artists on hand ready for a conversation.