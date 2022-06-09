BISBEE — Subway Gallery will host an artist reception for its new show, “Members and Friends,” opening 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, as part of the June Saturday Night Art Walk.
You won’t want to miss this one — gallery members have scoured their contacts for artist friends and have rounded up a splendid collection. Some of the work may come from unexpected sources.
You may already know of some local hidden talent. Some of the talent isn’t hidden at all.
Members, in alphabetical order, are Carole Beauchamp, Paul Bovee, Steve Bovee, Gene Elliston, Mary Ann Hanson Germond, Margo Macartney, Danielle Martinez, Manny Martinez, Janice Saunders and Monte Surratt.
Guests include Margaret Hartnett and Suzanne Aldrich, both of whom are photographers, Marian Weaver and Carole Chandler (formerly Sense of Place Gallery), Jane Borger (painting on glass), Pamela Blunt and Jan Marie Searle.
More guests continue with Bisbee artists whose names many may recognize: Chris Bovee, Sam Woolcott and Poe Dismuke, Art Herman, Barbara Herman and talented potter Chris Teeter, whose works have been displayed in the Sense of Place Gallery. More artists are expected.
One whose work will be shown is former Subway Gallery member Dick Hyman, who will have a special place of honor. Dick spent his life as a working photographer for various magazines, earning national and international praise, including a spot in the Museum of Modern Art in New York City for one of his photographs.
He settled in Bisbee with his wife, Cathy Clifton, 12 years ago, and they have used their talents to make Bisbee a better place. Dick started the Children’s Tennis Clinic, which Clifton has continued each summer. Dick passed away earlier this year. Clifton is generously bringing some of his work to be included in the show.
The artist’s reception is 5-8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Subway Gallery, 43 Brewery Ave. (the Gulch) downstairs from the Silver King Hotel. Regular hours are Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will be available.