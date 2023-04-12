Paul Adams

Paul Adams

The state's highest court has deferred to a lower tribunal that ruled late last year that former clergy from the Mormon Church's Bisbee ward do not have to reveal the confessions of an ousted member who brutalized his children with sexual and physical abuse.

The ruling issued by the Arizona Supreme Court on April 7 simply denies a petition for special action that had been filed last year by the attorneys representing the victims in the longstanding civil matter.

